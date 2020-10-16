Goalkeeper Hourihan ruled out of Republic's crucial clash with Ukraine

First choice goalkeeper Marie Hourihan has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland crucial UEFA Women's European Championship qualifier away to Ukraine.
Hourihan (32), who plays her club football with Braga in Portugal, suffered a dislocated finger and has not been included in the updated squad this morning.
Victory for Vera Pauw's team would secure a play-off spot with one game still to go - at home to Germany on December 1st. While a best runners-up spot, that guarantees automatic qualification, is also in contention.
Manager Pauw has a number of other players on standby ahead of the squad meeting up in Duisburg, Germany for a training camp ahead of the game. The game will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 on Friday, October 23rd. Kick-off is at 5pm.