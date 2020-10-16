Goalkeeper Hourihan ruled out of Republic's crucial clash with Ukraine

Goalkeeper Hourihan ruled out of Republic's crucial clash with Ukraine
Fri, 16 Oct, 2020 - 09:59
Colm O’Connor

First choice goalkeeper Marie Hourihan has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland crucial UEFA Women's European Championship qualifier away to Ukraine.

Hourihan (32), who plays her club football with Braga in Portugal, suffered a dislocated finger and has not been included in the updated squad this morning. 

Victory for Vera Pauw's team would secure a play-off spot with one game still to go - at home to Germany on December 1st. While a best runners-up spot, that guarantees automatic qualification, is also in contention.

Manager Pauw has a number of other players on standby ahead of the squad meeting up in Duisburg, Germany for a training camp ahead of the game. The game will be broadcast live on RTÉ2 on Friday, October 23rd. Kick-off is at 5pm.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (West Ham United), Grace Moloney (Reading), Niamh Reid-Burke (Peamount United) Defenders: Harriet Scott (Reading), Keeva Keenan (Celtic), Louise Quinn (Fiorentina), Diane Caldwell (SC Sand), Claire O'Riordan (MSV Duisburg), Aine O'Gorman (Peamount United) Midfielders: Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Jamie Finn (Shelbourne), Denise O'Sullivan (Brighton & Hove Albion - on loan from NC Courage), Alli Murphy (London City Lionesses), Niamh Farrelly (Peamount United), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Hayley Nolan (London City Lionesses), Ruesha Littlejohn (Leicester City), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths) Forwards: Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Heather Payne (Florida State University), Leanne Kiernan (West Ham United), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Rianna Jarrett (Brighton & Hove Albion), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge)

More in this section

A general view of Tallaght Stadium 2/10/2020 Shamrock Rovers' next three games postponed after confirmed Covid case
AFC Wimbledon v Charlton Athletic - EFL Trophy - Southern Group G - Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium Rescue package from Premier League still on table despite EFL rejection
Republic of Ireland v Wales - UEFA Nations League B Jack Byrne tested positive for Covid-19 on Ireland duty, Shamrock Rovers announce

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up