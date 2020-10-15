Dundalk's owners offered FAI and IRFU ‘a number between €20-30 million’ to run Aviva Stadium

Peak6 founder Matt Hulsizer has revealed that they offered the FAI and IRFU ‘a number between €20-30 million’ to run the management company which operates Aviva Stadium.

Hulsizer insists the American investment firm, which owns League of Ireland club Dundalk, did not offer to buy their stake in the stadium outright, but rather control New Stadium DAC, the company currently operated jointly by the sporting bodies.

Hulsizer says Peak6 were prepared to absolve the two associations of their losses relating to the Dublin 4 venue, with the suggestion of a 50/50 split on any future profits they were able to deliver.

Accounts filed last year by New Stadium DAC showed that €2million was paid in dividends to its shareholders, the IRFU and FAI.

New Stadium DAC reported a pre-tax loss of €3.3m, a five per cent increase on the losses recorded in 2017.

In January, the FAI secured a government-backed rescue package worth more than €30million, after it was revealed the association’s debts stood at over €60m.

The State provided an initial €19.2m for enhanced grants and an interest-free loan, while more than €10m was provided by way of an increase in support from Uefa, as well as a restructuring of the FAI’s bank debt.

The FAI’s Sport Ireland grant was increased to €6m over the next four years while a repayable grant worth €7.63 million will be paid to New Stadium DAC over the next three years.

“We talked about a number between €20-30million to take over the management company, that would cover losses for the foreseeable future. That’s pretty meaningful, and if there were profits we said we would split it. They don’t want that,” Hulsizer said.

“The IRFU and FAI will not make money [on Aviva Stadium]. They will lose money. We said we’ll absolve them of all losses, that we’ll run it (Aviva Stadium). We’ll sell packages, bring in tourism, we would bring concerts.

“We would sell suites if we had planned events. It’s easier to sell suites when you have more events. We know this. We’ve done it, and if we’re wrong then there would be no skin off the IRFU and FAI’s noses.

“If we do make money, they’re getting half the profits they wouldn’t have got before. We’ve tried to do our part to help. The one big thing that is hanging over sport in Ireland, at least in the FAI’s case, is the Aviva. They have a big bill that they don’t have enough events to pay for. We thought we had a good solution.”