Daryl Horgan: Ireland just need a goal off someone's backside

Daryl Horgan says Ireland would live with a player scoring off his backside just to end their goal drought in Finland on Wednesday.

Sunday’s Uefa Nations League stalemate against Wales was the latest example of Ireland’s firepower woes, coming just four days after another blank in Slovakia triggered the end of their European Championship hopes on a penalty shoot-out.

Shane Duffy’s towering header in Bulgaria last month remains the only goal in the 400 minutes of football under Kenny’s tenure.

Horgan admits he should have arrested that slide on Sunday by taking the chance that fell to him just four minutes after his 74th-minute introduction from the bench.

The Wycombe Wanderers winger, earning his seventh cap and first under former Dundalk boss Kenny, couldn’t keep his effort down when his first shot rebounded back into his path ten yards out.

“It’s not anyone’s fault bar myself as to why the ball didn’t go into the net on Sunday,” the Galwegian said, when reflecting on Ireland’s goalscoring struggles.

“It would be different if we weren’t creating chances but we did that after cutting an experienced Wales defence open at times.

“Fixing the finishing is easier said than done. That’s why the best centre-forwards in the world are bought for €100m. They’re naturally good at it.

“The rest of the stuff in our team is very good. You could see what the manager is putting in place and the way he wants us to play.

“Now it’s the final tiny detail but the most important details. Maybe against Finland, the ball could hit someone on the arse and goes in. The goals could flow after something like that.”

It took a Covid-19 scare in the Irish camp, one which subsequently proved a false alarm, for the 28-year-old to win his first cap in 26 months.

The late call-up’s impact against the Welsh certainly made a case for him to feature again in Helsinki on Wednesday for the second Nations League game of this window.

Horgan’s inconsistent form at Hibernian meant he wasn’t cribbing about his exclusion from the squad during Mick McCarthy’s regime but is relieved to be working with the boss he thrived under before moving to Preston North End in late 2016. Moving in the summer to English Championship newcomers Wycombe helped boost his profile.

“You could see that the side was pretty successful under Mick,” he said, generously.

“I became just like a fan over the period, wanting the team to do well. Once you’ve had a taste of it, you want to be involved all the time.

“It helps that the new manager has belief in me. It's a similar approach to what he adopted at Dundalk, with a few differences but the work of his coach Damien Duff really helps us.

“After taking us aside the day before the match, there was absolute clarity about our roles in the match.

“Success won’t come overnight. Sunday would have been the complete performance had we scored a goal or two.”

Rejoining the squad on Saturday was strange for a variety of reasons.

Horgan has committed to family plans on the presumption he wouldn’t be required off the standby list and, even when he did answer the call, it was a distant welcome from his teammates and staff beyond training.

“Seán Maguire and I had to stay apart from the rest of the squad in the hotel until the Covid-19 testing results came back,” he said of the procedure that saw one player diagnosed with the virus.

“It’s distracting for the players but you just have to roll with it as best you can.

“Everyone’s a little on edge with Covid-19. You don’t know whether you’re in contact with a case at the airport or there’s an outbreak in the school one of your kids goes to. It’s crazy at the moment.”