Clued-in Callum O’Dowda impressed as Stephen Kenny lives up to his billing

Jason McAteer questioned Stephen Kenny’s pedigree.

Gary Breen warned that the soon-to-be Republic of Ireland manager had a “lot to prove”.

Stephen Hunt suggested that some of those in and around the national squad and based in England wouldn’t know a whole lot about him.

A quick chat with Callum O’Dowda pretty much disabuses you of all these notions.

O’Dowda’s qualifications when it comes to playing for Ireland aren’t up for debate. Born and raised in Oxfordshire, he qualifies via his grandfather Brendan, a tenor known for his association with the songwriter Percy French and who moved to England from Dundalk in the 1950s.

But if there was a cohort of players in the current squad who might not have been up to speed on a manager who made his name in the League of Ireland then those brought up in the UK and immersed in the English game would have been the likeliest of lads.

Not a bit of it. Not in O’Dowda’s case anyway.

“It didn’t cross my mind,” he said when the question of Kenny’s CV bearing mostly Airtricity League postings and a brief spell with Dunfermline was mentioned. “I’d played football with Rene Gilmartin who was working with him in the 21s set-up.”

Gilmartin is a clubmate at Bristol City, a reserve goalkeeper who does some coaching with their U23s as well. He was filling in the blanks on Kenny for O’Dowda, detailing his philosophy in general and his work with the Ireland u21s, long before the Dubliner stepped up to the senior ranks.

Add in the tidbits picked up from James McClean, who played under Kenny at Derry City, and the likes of Troy Parrott, Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly, all of whom turned out under him with the Ireland 21s, and O’Dowda was well up to speed from early on.

It was a far cry from the “bewildered” state in which McAteer found himself when Brian Kerr, another man who found his way to such heights without paying dues across the water, took over.

It’s a refreshing change of outlook in the space of a decade-and-a-half. Maybe it’s just in line with the greater appreciation for the game outside the confines of Blighty in this era of satellite TV and saturation coverage.

Still, if Kenny took over with credit in the bank then he still had to cash it in.

Duty, self-preservation and cop on, demand that players speak highly of their gaffers and, while O’Dowda has particular reason to be grateful for the trust shown in him for the games against Bulgaria and Finland, then his advocacy goes beyond mere basics.

Kenny’s tactical analysis and man management were both referenced. There have been phone calls and Zoom calls in between international windows but key to it all has been an understanding that less info can sometimes be more at times.

“I know it’s crazy to think — in terms of camp we haven’t even had a couple of weeks together in total — but I feel like I’ve worked under him for longer than that. So it’s something I’ve definitely noticed, which is what every player wants.”

Jayson Molumby was central to everything Kenny did with the 21s. Not just in his midfield, he wore the armband too. The stakes have been raised now and the spotlight intensified but the Brighton midfielder hasn’t spied any deviations from the template that has taken the manager this far.

“It’s pretty much the same, to be honest, and the way he man manages and the style he goes about it is pretty similar as well,” said Molumby. “I don’t think Stephen would change the way he goes about things and I probably know him better than most of the lads in the group.”

Both players say that positivity and encouragement are key themes. Kenny’s previous sides have pushed the envelope and he has already shown the Irish players clips where they could have dispensed with safety-first balls and opted for more direct passes.

O’Dowda is 25 and reckons Kenny is the best manager with whom he has worked in terms of attention to detail and man management. Both traits will be of particular importance as the squad prepares for tomorrow’s Euro 2020 playoff in Bratislava and the Nations League games to follow.

“It’s impossible for someone to come in and turn it around within a week,” said O’Dowda who has declared himself fit this week after sitting out the last four weeks with an abductor injury. “If you’re looking on results-based, we were disappointed from the last trip. You look around the quality in the room, it was a totally different system, personnel as well.

“It is so tough. I personally think that no-one can predict the future with what is going to happen over the next three games, but I’m more that confident that we’ve got enough in the dressing-room to even win all three.”