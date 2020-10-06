Mark Travers keeping the faith as he bides time with club and country

Stephen Kenny's response each and every time he has been asked about the choice between Seamus Coleman and Matt Doherty as his starting right-back this last few months has been to frame it as one of those good problems.

The Republic of Ireland manager has also pointed out that it isn't an abundance of riches he enjoys in every position and the absence this week of Coleman due to the hamstring injury he picked up with Everton at the weekend just highlights how soon even healthy stocks can dwindle.

There's no doubt but that Ireland could do with a top-class defensive midfielder and a No.10 playing at the top level too. A striker with games under his belt and an abundance of goals on his international CV wouldn't go amiss either.

And then there's the stoppers. Darren Randolph has been superb for his country across a number of seasons, even when struggling for game time at club level as he is at the moment, but the general inactivity of Ireland's goalkeepers is far from ideal.

Caoimhin Kelleher's only appearance for Liverpool this season was with the U21s when they lost 6-1 to Wigan in the Football League Trophy. Mark Travers has appeared just twice for Bournemouth, once in the Championship and again the Carabao Cup.

It's far from ideal.

“Of course it is difficult,” said Travers of this strange sort of half-life. “Especially as a young keeper, you just want to play every week and get stuck in but obviously that’s part of football to come in and out. It’s probably a bit more difficult as a goalkeeper. You just want to find yourself and learn every week. When you come out, it’s a bit more difficult.

“But that’s what you’ve got to do. Once you get the opportunity, you’ve got to take it and stay in the team as long as possible. That’s all you can do and when you come in you can’t put too much pressure on yourself because that’s not good either. Just take chances when they come because they can be quite small as a keeper because it’s such a unique position.”

Travers found this out to his cost at the star of the season when, with Asimir Begovic suffering a dead leg the day before, he was given the nod to start against Blackburn Rovers and only to let a long-range Bradley Johnson shot squirm apologetically through his gloves.

Jason Tindall, his club boss, praised the Kildare man for the manner in which he put that blip behind him but Begovic is the man in possession of the jersey since and that leaves Travers looking to cup games and maybe a Nations League outing for his minutes for the foreseeable.

With Randolph second in the queue at West Ham behind Lukasz Fabianski, Kenny would surely sleep more comfortably if one or more of the No.1s in his squad this week could nail down a more regular source of action as the season goes on.

For now, Travers is happy to look and learn under Randolph.

“It's great to learn from him and work with such an experienced and such a good goalkeeper. Being 21 at the minute there is always time to work and learn from him at the minute but obviously the goal is everyone wants to play for their country and get in the team.

“I just have to see how this team pans out but I'm quite lucky in that there are so many games coming up in the Nations League and qualifiers as well. So much to look forward to so I've just got to see how it goes.”