Michael Obafemi on board for Ireland U21s' crucial qualifier against Azzurri

Michael Obafemi is ready to work his back into Stephen Kenny's senior Republic of Ireland plans via the U21s who face into a crucial, top-of-the-table European Championship qualifier away to Italy later this month.

The absence of the Southampton striker from Kenny's first senior squad last month became a major talking point after the player posted a tweet shortly afterwards saying, 'Intresting' (sic) followed by a quizzical and a laughing emoji.

Obafemi was also absent last month when U21 manager Jim Crawford held a training camp at Queens University Belfast. That was at the behest of the club who wanted both him and his Ireland colleague Will Smallbone to stick around for training purposes of their own.

Crawford has since reached out to the Dublin-born Obafemi, who was capped at senior level by his country as a substitute away to Denmark almost two years ago, and the U21 boss has been more than reassured by those interactions.

“Yeah, without a doubt. From the very start of the conversation he was positive and I did get that tone of acceptance to say that, 'yeah, I'm prepared to play in this type of game'. You look at other players in the squad as well. Lee O'Connor has got capped at senior level. You've got Dara O'Shea playing in a team in the Premier League who is going to play with the 21s.

“If you look at the Italian squad, they have a lot of players who play in Serie A and a few of them having represented the Italy senior team as well, so he has to accept that and he has. There's no doubt about it. I was quite happy after taking the phone call and it's exciting to have him on board because I know what he brings to the group.”

Kenny explained that Obafemi's absence was down in large part to the fact that he played as part of a two-man forward line with the Saints while his own intentions for Ireland leaned towards a three-man unit, which is exactly what transpired.

Crawford used him in a 'two' as Ireland U18 boss but believes he can play up front on his own as well.

Obafemi's skills and his potential are not in doubt. He has played less than 20 minutes of football for Southampton so far this season but his prowess up front will be all the more important in Pisa on October 13th given some of the names missing from Crawford's panel.

Troy Parrott, top scorer in the qualifying group with four goals, remains injured and unavailable to both the seniors or the 21s. Adam Idah, who has found the net twice in the campaign, has been elevated to Kenny's ranks along with Jayson Molumby and Caoimhin Kelleher.

All four of those players featured in October when drawing 0-0 with the Azzurri in Tallaght, as did Obafemi, and Crawford knows that he could yet be deprived of Dara O'Shea, the West Brom defender who was a late call-up for the Bulgaria and Finland games last month.

“Stephen is the senior manager. If he wants Dara he can have him. If you look, he has kept Jayson Molumby, Caoimhin, Adam Idah who all played against Italy in the first game (in his squad for the Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia).”

“But that's what it's about at U21 level, playing games against the likes of Italy who are a really powerful U21 team and, if you can perform as the boys did in Tallaght, you are doing yourself no harm. That's what the three of them did.”

Goalkeepers: Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City, on loan at Rochdale), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (Queens Park Rangers), Danny McNamara (Millwall, on loan at St Johnstone), Lee O'Connor (Celtic, on loan at Tranmere Rovers), Thomas O'Connor (Southampton, on loan at Gillingham), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers).

Midfielders: Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Will Ferry (Southpton), Jason Knight (Derby County), Daniel Mandroiu (Bohemians), Connor Ronan (Wolverhampton Wanders, on loan at Grasshoppers), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United).

Forwards: Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic, on loan at Dundee), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Joshua Kayode (Rotherham United, on loan at Carlisle United), Michael Obafemi (Southampton).