Christopher Jullien returns to Celtic squad as Ajeti and Forrest miss Euro trip

Defender Christopher Jullien returns to the Celtic squad for the Europa League play-off against Sarajevo in Bosnia on Thursday night after recovering from a back injury.

Striker Albian Ajeti will miss out with a hamstring injury picked up scoring in the 3-0 Scottish Premiership win over Hibernian at the weekend.

Winger James Forrest misses out again with an ankle injury which has kept him out of the Scotland squad for their upcoming triple-header and will also rule him out of the Old Firm game against Rangers next month.

Celtic go into the game just one win away from the group stage of the competition.

In the same round last year, they defeated AIK of Sweden 6-1 on aggregate before progressing to the last 32 of the competition where they were knocked out by Copenhagen.