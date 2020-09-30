Ross Barkley joins Aston Villa on season-long loan from Chelsea

Ross Barkley joins Aston Villa on season-long loan from Chelsea

Ross Barkley has joined Villa on loan from Chelsea (Mike Hewitt/NMC Pool/PA)

Wednesday, September 30, 2020 - 11:05 AM
Nick Mashiter, PA

Aston Villa have announced the signing of Ross Barkley on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

The 26-year-old had made three appearances for the Blues, scoring once, this term.

Villa manager Dean Smith said: “Capturing a player of Ross’s quality is a real coup for our club and I am certain he will thrive here and improve our team.”

Barkley moved to Stamford Bridge from Everton in January 2018 and has made 86 appearances for the Blues, scoring 11 goals.

The England midfielder will be unavailable for Thursday’s Carabao Cup visit of Stoke, having already played in the competition for Chelsea this season.

Villa have won their opening two Premier League games and Barkley could make his debut against Liverpool on Sunday.

The midlands club have already broken their transfer record to sign Ollie Watkins from Brentford in a deal worth up to £33million, and snapped up Bertrand Traore from Lyon for £17million earlier this month having spent £20million to bring goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez from Arsenal.

