Cork City not yet in must-win territory, says Neale Fenn

Cork City are not yet in must-win territory according to manager Neale Fenn, but tomorrow evening’s trip to Ballybofey to take on Finn Harps is certainly in the must-not-lose category.

The Rebel Army travel to Finn Park as the bottom side in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division, a point behind their hosts, who drew away to Shelbourne in their last game as City had a free weekend due to Dundalk’s European progress.

Fenn acknowledges that it is a big game in terms of the avoidance of relegation, but he is keen to not just focus on Harps.

“I don’t think I have to try to convince the players that it is a big game for us,” he said, “I think they understand it’s a huge match.

“I don’t think it’s a must-win but I do think we have to go out there and not lose.

“The result last Friday was a good result for us, it puts clubs around within reach.

“If we could get one or two wins, then we’re back out of it again and that’s what we’re focusing on.

“Once we get our players fit again, I think you’ll get a true representation of what we’re about.”

The week off has been of benefit in allowing those injured players to return.

“A few of the lads needed an extra week to be 100% fit,” Fenn said, “it means that we have nearly everyone available for it.

“Kit Elliott is back but he’s still quarantining so he may not be fit enough, Joe Olowu is fit now, it gives Uniss a greater chance even though he’s a little bit of a doubt. Benno [Alan Bennett], we’re hoping that he’ll be okay but we’re not fully sure of that.

“Corey Galvin is fully fit again, he’s trained all week so that’s good.”

It has been a tough week for the club as the late John Kennedy, who gave 31 years of service as a volunteer, was buried after his untimely death.

“His passing has been felt across the club,” Fenn said.

“Wednesday was a very sad day so it’s been tough to deal with but I think it showed to the players what the club means to everybody.”

The best way to honour Kennedy’s memory would be to pick up three points and Fenn feels that Harps may not be used to the scenario that pertains now.

“Especially at home, when it’s one of the first times they’re expected to win — when they’re used to scrapping and people might think we’re not — that puts more pressure on them,” he said.

“They don’t have that expectation a lot of the time and it’ll be interesting to see how they handle that.

“People are saying that these are the types of games Harps have more experience of winning but it’s nice for us to go up and not have the pressure of people expecting us to win.

“We know that we have to do, we need to stay in the game and keep it tight. I’m sure it’ll be a very tight game and if we get a chance then we need to take it.”

Also tomorrow evening, Dundalk host Shamrock Rovers at Oriel Park at 7.30pm. The league leaders, eight points ahead of Bohemians prior to last night’s game between Bohs and Derry, are 15 clear of the Lilywhites, who do have two games in hand.

Rovers come into the game on the back of a 6-1 win over Waterford on Monday and manager Stephen Bradley isn’t taking any notice of the size of the lead.

“It doesn’t come into our thinking,” he said, “we just approach every game and want to win it.

“We don’t look at how many points clear we are or how many games are left, we just want to win each game. That’s our mindset and it always will be and it’ll be the same on Sunday.”

This evening, Waterford — level on points with Dundalk in third but with two extra games played — host Sligo Rovers, who are a point behind them, at the Regional Sports Centre at 5pm.

In addition, there is a Dublin derby at 7.30pm at Richmond Park as St Patrick’s Athletic host Shelbourne, both sides tied on 13 points.