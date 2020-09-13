Transfer window round-up: Emi Martinez leaving Arsenal to join Aston Villa in £20m deal

FA Cup winner Emi Martinez is leaving Arsenal in a £20m deal to Aston Villa.

The Argentinian shot stopper has carried through on his threat to quit North London unless he was installed as Mikel Arteta’s number one keeper.

He was not in the squad for Saturday’s 3-0 win at Fulham, when Bernd Leno started, with Matt Macey on the bench.

Reports on Sunday indicated that Arsenal were ready to increase their bid for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya and could offer £10m for the 24-year-old Spaniard as back up to Leno.

But it has emerged that the Gunners have already held talks with French club Dijon over a deal for Iceland goalkeeper Rúnar Alex Rúnarsson.

The Icelandic keeper could come to the club for as little as €2m.

Meanwhile the Daily Star on Sunday claimed Chelsea could sell four players in an attempt to raise funds for a move for West Ham United’s England midfielder Declan Rice.

Manchester City and Ukraine left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is open to being part of a swap deal for Napoli and Senegal defender Kalidou Koulibaly to come to the Etihad.

France forward Kylian Mbappe, 21, has told Paris St-Germain he intends to leave at the end of this season to further his career elsewhere and is targeting a move to La Liga or the Premier League, according to the Sunday Times.

Spain left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23, would prefer a loan spell at Sevilla over a move to Manchester United, claims Spanish publication AS. United are prepared to pay £23m for Monaco’s French defender Benoit Badiashile, adds L’Equipe.

Dijon’s French forward Mounir Chouiar, 21, is a target for Leeds United, Wolves, and Arsenal, claims France Football.

Portugal’s Globo Esporte has reported that Liverpool have agreed a £1.8m deal for Fluminense’s 17-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga.