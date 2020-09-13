Precious point takes Harps above Cork City

Draw moves Derry up to sixth
Precious point takes Harps above Cork City

Stephen Folan of Finn Harps in action against James Akintunde of Derry City during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Finn Harps and Derry City at Finn Park in Ballybofey, Donegal. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sunday, September 13, 2020 - 15:45 PM
Chris Ashmore, Finn Park  

SSE Airtricity League: Finn Harps 0 Derry City 0 

Battling Finn Harps moved off the foot of the table and above Cork City on goal difference after a well-earned draw against neighbours Derry City at a sun-kissed Finn Park.

This was the 73rd meeting between the two great rivals and given that Harps have managed just three home league wins prior to this, a point gained would normally be regarded as a reasonable return.

But Harps may well feel that they should have bagged all three points in an absorbing, if goalless, encounter.

For City, this draw moves them up to sixth spot, above Shelbourne and St. Patrick’s Athletic on goal difference.

Derry posed the first real threat on 11 minutes when Walter Figueira carved out some space to get in a shot from 20 yards but Dave Webster did well to block the effort and the danger was averted for the home side.

Figueria was then involved in the best attack of the half as he whipped in a cracking cross from the left but Oluwaseum Akintunde was unable to meet with the telling connection.

Harps' only real first-half chance fell to Alexander Kogler who headed not far past the post.

The Candystripes then had a real scare on 52 minutes when Cherrie failed to hold a cross and Stephen Folan rose to meet the loose ball from close range but it was cleared off the line by Darren Cole.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; McEleney, Webster, Folan, Todd; O’Sullivan, R. Harkin (Donnellan, h-t), B, McNamee (Harkin, 89 mins), Connolly (T. McNamee, 66 mins); Russel (Serrant-Green), Kogler (Foley 82)..

DERRY CITY: Cherrie; Cole, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Mallon, Malone (Horgan, 80 mins), McCormack, Harkin, Figueria (Hamill, 72 mins); Akintunde (Miete, 60 mins) 

Referee: Mr.D.McGraith (Mayo)

More in this section

Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Jose Mourinho blames pre-season disrupted by coronavirus for opening defeat
Tottenham Hotspur v Everton - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Dominic Calvert-Lewin gives Everton winning start at Tottenham
2020/21 Premier League Preview Package Nuno Espirito Santo agrees new three-year deal with Wolves

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up