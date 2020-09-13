Precious point takes Harps above Cork City

SSE Airtricity League: Finn Harps 0 Derry City 0

Battling Finn Harps moved off the foot of the table and above Cork City on goal difference after a well-earned draw against neighbours Derry City at a sun-kissed Finn Park.

This was the 73rd meeting between the two great rivals and given that Harps have managed just three home league wins prior to this, a point gained would normally be regarded as a reasonable return.

But Harps may well feel that they should have bagged all three points in an absorbing, if goalless, encounter.

For City, this draw moves them up to sixth spot, above Shelbourne and St. Patrick’s Athletic on goal difference.

Derry posed the first real threat on 11 minutes when Walter Figueira carved out some space to get in a shot from 20 yards but Dave Webster did well to block the effort and the danger was averted for the home side.

Figueria was then involved in the best attack of the half as he whipped in a cracking cross from the left but Oluwaseum Akintunde was unable to meet with the telling connection.

Harps' only real first-half chance fell to Alexander Kogler who headed not far past the post.

The Candystripes then had a real scare on 52 minutes when Cherrie failed to hold a cross and Stephen Folan rose to meet the loose ball from close range but it was cleared off the line by Darren Cole.

FINN HARPS: McGinley; McEleney, Webster, Folan, Todd; O’Sullivan, R. Harkin (Donnellan, h-t), B, McNamee (Harkin, 89 mins), Connolly (T. McNamee, 66 mins); Russel (Serrant-Green), Kogler (Foley 82)..

DERRY CITY: Cherrie; Cole, Toal, McJannet, Coll; Mallon, Malone (Horgan, 80 mins), McCormack, Harkin, Figueria (Hamill, 72 mins); Akintunde (Miete, 60 mins)

Referee: Mr.D.McGraith (Mayo)