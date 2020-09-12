More yellow cards than scoring chances as St Pat’s and Sligo draw

St Patrick’s Athletic 0 Sligo Rovers 0

Sligo Rovers missed the chance to jump to third in the Premier Division table after a laboured performance against St Patrick’s Athletic on Saturday, but it is the Saints who will be most disappointed to not have taken more from the game.

St Pat’s, who have been lingering around the bottom of the table in recent weeks, were largely in control in the opening half but they struggled to turn their possession into chances.

Jamie Lennon was their key man sitting just in front of the back four, breaking down any Sligo advances and quickly moving the ball forward. To his right, Chris Forrester was heavily involved in much of the Saints’ best moves but cut a frustrated figure as he failed to find the finishing touch.

A busy first half saw Forrester crash a free-kick straight into the wall, connect poorly with a first-time effort from a good position on the edge of the box, and engage in a brief heated exchange with manager Stephen O’Donnell after yet another Saints attack had fizzled into nothing.

Sligo, who came to Inchicore on the back of four straight wins in all competitions, certainly didn’t look like the league’s form side and failed to hold on to the ball during a shaky start.

Yet despite being second best in most areas they enjoyed the best chances of the first half thanks to some quality set-piece deliveries from Sligo captain David Cawley. First Saints defender Rory Feely almost sent the ball into his own net following a whipped free from Cawley, before Junior Ogedi-Uzokwe headed narrowly wide from a corner.

Sligo played with more purpose following the half-time break, and Feely had to be alert to nip the ball away from Ronan Coughlan with the Rovers attacker just about to pull the trigger after some quick passing opened up the Saints defence.

With the visitors more open the Saints finally began to create scoring opportunities. Luke McNally showed great feet to get in behind the Rovers defence only to fire into the side-netting, and Benson surely thought he had opened the scoring when he managed to get a knee to a Feely cross, only to see the ball loop up and strike the post.

Benson was the Saints' brightest spark and did well to cut the ball back to Kelly 12 yards out, only for a poor first touch to kill the attack.

At the other end, Coughlan made some promising runs but suffered from a lack of support from his teammates when in possession.

As the game entered the final five minutes, a promising Saints' counter-attack saw Forrester hit the post from the edge of the box.

Sligo were reduced to 10 men in added time when Niall Morahan picked up a second booking for a trip on substitute James McClelland. At this stage, both sides were lazily dragging players to the ground.

Ultimately, the elusive goal never came in a game that produced more yellow cards than scoring chances. Both managers will see plenty of room for improvement.

St Patrick’s Athletic: Clarke; Feely, McNally, Desmond, Griffin (Bermingham 81); Gibson, Forrester, Lennon (Markey 86), Benson (capt), King (McClellend 70); Kelly.

Substitutes not used: Kearns, Ward, Rennie, Titov.

Booked: Lennon 38, Benson 58, Feely 59, McNally 81

Sligo Rovers: McGinty; Banks, Penninkangas, McFadden, Donelon; Devers (Cooper 88), Cawley (capt), Morahan, Seymore (Buckley 75); Coughlan, Ogedi-Uzokwe.

Substitutes not used: McNicholas, DeVries, Byrne, Murray, Mahon

Booked: Devers 55, Morahan 58, 90+2, Coughan 66, Seymore 72, Banks 90+4

Sent off: Morahan 90+2.

Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin)