Alex Morgan looks Tottenham-bound

Alex Morgan looks Tottenham-bound
Alex Morgan is reportedly set to join Tottenham on a deal until the end of the year (PA).
Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 08:28 AM
PA Sport Staff

United States forward Alex Morgan is set to join Tottenham on a short-term deal, according to reports.

It was widely reported on Friday that the 31-year-old, who has been playing for Orlando Pride, was poised to move to Spurs in a deal running to the end of December.

Morgan has scored 107 goals in 169 appearances for her country and was part of the World Cup wins of 2015 and 2019. 

She netted a header in the semi-finals against England at last year’s tournament, memorably making a tea-drinking gesture as she celebrated.

Should the deal happen, Morgan – who gave birth to her daughter Charlie in May – will be another among a number of high-profile names to have moved to the Women’s Super League since the end of the 2019-20 season.

That has included four other United States internationals, with Manchester City having signed Sam Mewis and Rose Lavelle and Manchester United earlier this week recruiting Tobin Heath and Christen Press.

The PA news agency has approached Tottenham Women for comment. 

Orlando Pride said they were not commenting on the reports.

