Premier League team-by-team previews and predictions

ARSENAL

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Last season: 8th

Expected finish: 5th

Will rely on: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. With Ozil’s reputation going downhill faster than an Alpine skier, Aubameyang, who has scored 44 goals in two seasons, is Arsenal’s talisman and possibly their only world class performer. So, it was always vital that he stayed, which he looks set to do.

Will need to: Have total faith in manager Mikel Arteta and provide him with everything he needs to continue his quiet revolution. If only Arsenal had been braver and appointed the Spaniard sooner, rather than going for the ‘safety’ of Unai Emery.

Fresh faces: Gabriel Magalhaes is the high-quality defender Arsenal have needed for years, so signing him from Lille ahead of Man Utd for €30m was a coup. At only 22, Gabriel could be a big influence for many years.

Signings: Gabriel (Lille), Willian (Chelsea), Dani Ceballas (Real Madrid, loan), Pablo Mari (Flamengo), Cedric Soares (Southampton).

Kids are alright: Bukayo Saka looks the best of a bright bunch of youngsters who are already making an impact. Lively, skilful and versatile, Saka is a menace wherever he plays. He made 26 league appearances last season aged only 18 last season.

Sideline smarts: You only have to sit in on one Mikel Arteta press conference and see the determination, passion and intensity in his eyes to know you are looking at proper manager. It’s not just winning silverware – it’s the way he has transformed the attitude and ambition of his players.

Shopping needs: High quality defenders and midfield leaders to buy, deadwood to sell. Only this time Arsenal are doing something about it. Arteta’s ability to bring the most out of previously sloppy players means there is less pressure. But selling Ozil and Torreira to fund a midfield lynchpin would be ideal.

ASTON VILLA

Jack Grealish

Last season: 17th

Expected finish: 17th

Will rely on: Just like last season it all hangs on the form of Jack Grealish, which is a worry when you consider he is regularly being touted as Man U’s back-up option should they fail to sign Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

Will need to: Drastically improve their defensive performance after conceding 67 goals last time (only Norwich fared worse). The strange thing is Villa have some decent defenders, especially Tryone Mings and Ezri Konsa, so this is about team mentality and discipline.

Fresh faces: Signing Brentford striker Ollie Watkins, the Championship player of the year, in a deal worth up to €36m was a massive statement of intent, especially as club such as Spurs and Leeds were also interested.

Signings: Ollie Watkins (Brentford), Matty Cash (Notts Forest), Ben Chrisene (Exeter)

Kids are alright: First team regular Konsa is only 22 but Villa have largely depended on more experienced players in their relegation battle so far. Look out for Irish winger Tyreik Wright (18), who looked set to make his breakthrough last season before injury stopped him in his tracks.

Sideline smarts: Villa’s boss Dean Smith, a boyhood fan, is a hugely likeable man who wins over players and runs a happy ship, and it was those qualities which helped him keep Villa in the Premier League despite not having a quality striker at the club. However, his teams concede too many goals. This year is a massive test.

Shopping needs: It was pretty obvious that Villa needed strikers, so getting in Watkins is a good start – but they may still need another plus an experienced defender to avoid another relegation battle.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION

Adam Lallana

Last season: 15th

Expected finish: 15th

Will rely on: Striker Neal Maupay managed 10 goals in his Premier League debut season and will need to increase that tally significantly if Brighton are to avoid another relegation scare. He showed at his former club Brentford that he is a quick learner who improves rapidly.

Will need to: Remember how to win at home. Albion have won only once at the Amex since November 2019, with or without fans, and that’s a huge worry. It cannot continue.

Fresh faces: Adam Lallana’s arrival from Liverpool could be a game-changer for Brighton if they can keep him fit (he has averaged only 15 games a season over the last three campaigns at Liverpool). He will bring the creativity and experience Graham Potter’s young team requires.

Signings: Adam Lallana (Liverpool), Joel Veltman (Ajax), Zak Emmerson (Oldham), Jensen Weir (Wigan), Lars Dendoncker (Brugge)

Kids are alright: There’s an interesting crop at the Amex, not least Republic striker Aaron Connolly who is still only 20 and who scored three times in his debut season before injury halted his progress. Also look out for former Chelsea full-back Tariq Lamptey, 19, whose pace is stunning.

Sideline smarts: Graham Potter came to Brighton with a reputation as an innovative and studious coach, committed to an attractive style of football - and he has lived up to that reputation by keeping Albion in the Premier League despite completely changing their style of play. Just as importantly, he has become hugely popular for being an all-round good guy.

Shopping needs: Brighton’s squad looks more balanced these days and the return of defender Ben White from a successful loan spell at Leeds is a boost, especially as he agreed a new contract. Albion need another striker and a left-back.

BURNLEY

Sean Dyche

Last season: 10th

Expected finish: 12th

Will rely on: Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood. Goals from their experienced front two (20 between them last season). Oh, and of course the nous of their gravel-voiced but talented manager.

Will need to: Add some youthful talent to a squad which has changed little and requires a bit of spice. Burnley have a defined way of playing but may need something extra to avoid a Bournemouth season in which suddenly the formula doesn’t work.

Fresh faces: No sign of anything exciting so far, just Will Norris from Wolves, but you’d be astonished if Burnley didn’t enter the market to improve an ageing squad. The question is how much do they have available to spend?

Signings: Will Norris (Wolves)

Kids are alright: Left winger Dwight McNeil seems to have been around a while but he won’t be 20 until November and looks a real talent. It will be fascinating to see if he develops further this season – bigger clubs are already on alert.

Sideline smarts: What can you say about Sean Dyche that hasn’t already been written? The work he has done has been remarkable and it gets harder each year as rivals out-spend Burnley in a fast-moving Premier League. He deserves a crack at a bigger job but there’s a nagging fear he’s stayed a year too long…

Shopping needs: Burnley have been clever at picking up bargains from the lower leagues and introducing them slowly into an already-defined system. But the squad looks like it needs strengthening in many areas, particularly in terms of adding pace.

CHELSEA

Timo Werner

Last season: 4th

Expected finish: 3rd

Will rely on: Team unity. There are now so many potential superstars at Stamford Bridge that it’s hard to predict who will be the Galactico. So, it’s about whether manager Frank Lampard can get a new team with so many new players to gel quickly.

Will need to: Get off to a fast start to build confidence, team spirit and belief. A trip to Brighton and then a home game against Liverpool won’t be easy for a new-look team with high expectations. But six points and goals for new signings Werner and Havertz could kick-start a special season.

Fresh faces: It feels like we’ve been transported back to the early 2000s when Roman Abramovich first landed in west London. But the most crucial is the man who didn’t cost a fee. Thiago Silva, a free transfer from PSG, may be 35 but is exactly what Chelsea’s young squad needs.

Signings: Thigao Silva (PSG), Timo Werner (RB Leipzig), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax), Xavier Mbuyamba (Barcelona), Ben Chilwell (Leicester), Malang Sarr (Nice), Kai Havertz (Bayer Leverkusen).

Kids are alright: It feels like we already know Chelsea’s kids well after they were given so much game time last season. The question is will they be able to keep their places? Mason Mount and Reece James should be fine but you worry for Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Billy Gilmour.

Sideline smarts: Last season Frank Lampard had no money to spend, no senior players and no real expectation – and he rightly won plaudits when he took them into the top four. But now comes the real pressure. Lampard has the squad he asked for and cannot afford to waste it. The Bridge is a toxic place when things go wrong, so the stakes are high.

Shopping needs: Having spent hundreds of millions of Euros already there isn’t too much more that Chelsea need, other than to decide if Kepa is going to be their number one goalkeeper or whether they need to replace him.

CRYSTAL PALACE

Eberechi Eze

Last season: 14th

Expected finish: 18th

Will rely on: The tactical astuteness of an experienced manager to guide the team through another touch-and-go season if they don’t recruit properly. Palace need to score more goals.

Will need to: Find a way to win games without talisman Wilfried Zaha if, as expected, he finally leaves south London - though so far it appears there have been no bids for a player who is one of the most talented in the league.

Fresh faces: The arrival of Eberachi Eze from QPR is one which should excite fans at Selhurst (and it doesn’t take much to get them going down there in Croydon). The youngster, a talented attacking midfielder who can also play wide, is also a set piece expert. He scored five of his 14 goals last season from dead ball situations.

Signings: Eberachi Eze (QPR), Nathan Ferguson (West Brom).

Kids are alright: Life-long Palace fan Sam Woods, new boy Ferguson and young striker Brandon Pierrick are the pick of the bunch but the Eagles tend to rely on experience when it comes to the crunch.

Sideline smarts: Roy Hodgson has been named as favourite in the Premier League’s sack race, and that’s harsh. Given the budget he works with the veteran manager has done wonders to keep Palace pretty comfortably in the top flight and has shown the club great loyalty. It’s hard to see Palace moving up the table this year but Hodgson is so tactically astute, and so adept at organising his defence, that they are always tough to beat.

Shopping needs: Still don’t have a real out-and-out striker, and a lack of goals has been the problem for years. The blind faith in Christian Benteke is bewildering.

EVERTON

Richarlison

Last season: 12th

Expected finish: 11th

Will rely on: Striker Richarlison to find his best form and score the goals needed to move them up the table. The Brazilian is an outstanding talent and even though he scored 13 times last season you feel there is a lot more to come from him.

Will need to: Finally justify the hype of a club under new ownership with big ambitions, and a new stadium in the offing. Everton have spent a lot of money since Farhad Moshiri moved in, but not really gone anywhere. That cannot continue after another eye-watering transfer window.

Fresh faces: Experienced Brazilian defensive midfielder Allan, who played under manager Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli, looks just what Everton need, especially in a new combination with box-to-box Abdoule Doucoure and wild card James Rodriguez ahead of him. It’s been a very good window.

Signings: Allan (Napoli), James Rodriguez (Real Madrid), Abdoule Doucoure (Watford), Niels Nkounkou (Marseille).

Kids are alright: Huge promise in the ranks with minutes already under their belts: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Anthony Gordon, Tom Davies and Mason Holgate to name but a few. And don’t forget Moise Kean is only 20 and Richarlison 23. Midfielder Gordon, having just signed a new five-year contract at 19, could be the one to watch.

Sideline smarts: Everton is Carlo Ancelotti’s ninth club as a manager and only at Milan has he ever stayed more than two years. That sounds worrying, but the current transfer window shows belief in him is strong and the Toffees are building an interesting squad which has the potential to be a surprise package.

Shopping needs: Not so much what they need but whether they have chosen right - so many big signings in recent times have turned out to be flops. Can the latest crop break the mould? They look promising.

FULHAM

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Last season: 4th (Championship)

Expected finish: 20th

Will rely on: Alexsandar Mitrovic The former Newcastle striker knows what the Premier League is all about, he’s scored 21 goals in 77 appearances, and he’ll be vital if Fulham are to settle in well in the top flight. Was top scorer in the Championship last season with 26 goals.

Will need to: Start well and settle into the division quickly. Last time Fulham were here they won just once between an opening day defeat against Crystal Palace and a victory over Southampton on Nov 24.

Fresh faces: All-action midfielder Harrison Reed, signed from Southampton, is a top buy – not least because Fulham already know him well after spending last season on loan there. He looked a stand-out player in the Championship.

Signings: Harrison Reed (Southampton), Antonee Robinson (Wigan), Anthony Knockaert (Brighton), Mario Lemina (Southampton, loan).

Kids are alright: Steven Sessegnon, brother of Tottenham’s Ryan, is one to watch whilst teenage striker Jay Stansfield and midfielder Sylvester Jasper have both been around the first team squad.

Sideline smarts: Scott Parker has always been a student of the game and he’s learned the art of managership quickly. It was a clever, inventive and pre-planned free-kick routine which saw Fulham beat Brentford in the play-off final. Now the question is can Parker taken on the big boys?

Shopping needs: This is a tough one for Fulham who spent more than €100m on too many players the last time they came up – before going straight back down again. This time they need to concentrate on quality, especially at the back and up front where Mitrovic needs help.

LEEDS UNITED

Marcelo Bielsa

Last season: 1st (Championship)

Expected finish: 14th

Will rely on: Mercurial manager Marcelo Bielsa, famous for tactical astuteness and the high-energy system he employs. It worked superbly in the Championship and it may very well cause problems in the Premier League too. But clubs, and rival managers, will be ready for him.

Will need to: Use the belief and team spirit from a Championship-winning season to start the campaign quickly. Not having their famously noisy and passionate fans in the stadium is a real blow for Leeds – nobody will look forward to an Elland Road trip when the fans are back.

Fresh faces: Valencia striker Rodrigo’s arrival for €29m is interesting, especially as it beat the club’s record fee paid for Rio Ferdinand. But will he be the goalscorer Leeds need to stay in the top flight? At 29 and averaging one goal every four games, there are doubts. But Leeds say he fits Bielsa’s system.

Signings: Rodrigo (Valencia), Robin Koch (Freiburg), Jack Harrison (Man City, loan), Joe Gelhardt (Wigan), Illan Meslier (Lorient), Helder Costa (Wolves), Charlie Allen (Linfield), Cody Drameh (Fulham), Sam Greenwood (Arsenal).

Kids are alright: Midfielder Kalvin Phillips is not quite a kid, he’s 24, but he’ll be new to the Premier League and he’s highly promising, so much so that he played in midfield for England in Denmark this week. High energy, defensively strong but with an attacking threat, he was the best player in the Championship.

Sideline smarts: One of the most fascinating aspects will be seeing how coaching legend Bielsa, who inspired some of the world’s greatest managers including Pep Guardiola, steps up tactically against the big guns. He’s proved at Leeds that his high-pressing, high-energy system is adaptable enough to succeed even in the Championship. Now can it work in the top flight?

Shopping needs: Despite the record signing of Rodrigo, Leeds need another top striker. Patrick Bamford is not Premier League quality and the only other challenger is Helder Costa. Some Premier League experience in defence and pace out wide would be useful.

LEICESTER CITY

Jamie Vardy

Last season: 5th

Expected finish: 6th

Will rely on: Jame Vardy (again). It’s good news the veteran striker has signed a new contract until 2023 but the Foxes have to be careful not to be totally reliant on a man who will be 36 by the time that contract ends. The fact he has scored 103 Premier League goals already, including 23 last season, provides comfort.

Will need to: Continue their progress under a manager who has improved the side dramatically over the last year and who seems to have a clear vision of where he wants them to go. If young players continue to develop they will be a threat.

Fresh faces: Timothy Castagne has arrived from Atalanta to replace Ben Chilwell - although he is right footed - and so far that’s about it for the Foxes. But more important is that they tied down Jamie Vardy and James Maddison, who was wanted by Man Utd, to new contracts.

Signings: Timothy Castagne (Atalanta)

Kids are alright: Defender James Justin, midfielder Hamza Choudhury and winger Harvey Barnes are all 22 and have shown great promise already. But the secret in Leicester’s locker is a young striker in the youth team called George Hirst who is desperate for a first team opportunity.

Sideline smarts: Brendan Rodgers has done an outstanding job for the Foxes, taking an ageing title-winning team still playing a one-dimensional counter-attacking style and turning it into an all-round footballing outfit. This is a big season as Leicester eye the top four, but it won’t faze him.

Shopping needs: The key thing for Leicester was not to lose too many big-name stars in one go. In the end they couldn’t keep Ben Chilwell but Vardy, Schmeichel and Maddison are still there and the squad doesn’t look like it needs much strengthening.

LIVERPOOL

Liverpool’s front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino remain the best in the league

Last season: 1st

Expected finish: 1st

Will rely on: Liverpool’s front three of Salah, Mane and Firmino remain the best in the league and, having kept the trio intact despite some wild transfer rumours, there’s no reason to think the champions will not defend their title. They scored 46 Premier League goals between them last time out, providing 25 assists.

Will need to: Continue playing with the same passion, drive and never-say-die spirit that won them the title last season. Liverpool have a system and a spirit under Jurgen Klopp that makes them better than everyone else, and if they keep that intact then with the talent in the squad it’s hard to see anybody usurping them.

Fresh faces: So far Kostas Tsimakas, a defender from Olympiakos to provide cover at left-back for Andrew Robertson, is the only arrival - though Thiago Alcantara would be the icing on the cake. Why change for the sake of it when Liverpool have so much homegrown talent waiting to break through?

Signings: Kostas Tsimakas (Olympiakos)

Kids are alright: The number of young players fighting to make the first team must be exciting for manager Klopp who has made it clear how much he values the idea of a local hero. Midfielder Curtis Jones is exactly that – and he’s a real all-action talent. Expect to see him make far more appearances this season. Full-back-back Neco Williams is in the same bracket, along with teenager striker Harvey Elliott.

Sideline smarts: Jurgen Klopp admits he cried when Liverpool finally broke their 30-year title drought and was surprised at how much it affected him. But the steely determination and heavy metal football will be back now that emotions have been put to bed. His long-term legacy depends on what happens next – and the German is well aware of that. Everything is in place to win it again.

Shopping needs: The old Liverpool adage in the 1980s and 90s was strengthen when you are at your strongest; so you still have a suspicion that Liverpool could move for midfielder Thiago at Bayern Munich eventually. He’d be an excellent buy but Liverpool know they are strong enough even if they cannot get him until next season.

MANCHESTER CITY

Raheem Sterling

Last season: 2nd

Expected finish: 2nd

Will rely on: Lionel Messi won’t be arriving which is a shame for neutrals, but it’s probably good for Raheem Sterling who is now City’s best attacking player. He scored 20 goals last year and he’s capable of more. This could be the year when he reaches Messi-like status.

Will need to: Match Liverpool’s passion and desire to be champions if they want to win their title back. Even Pep Guardiola admitted that edge was missing last season, saying: “Maybe we didn’t arrive with the same passion; Liverpool played every single game like it was the last chance they have.” If City can find that drive and be more consistent, the gap could close quickly.

Fresh faces: The arrival of defender Nathan Ake (Bournemouth, €40m) means Vincent Kompany has finally been replaced. He may not have the experience of the Belgian legend but he is a future leader and an outstanding defender who ticks all the boxes - strong in the air, good on the ball, good positioning and quick off the mark.

Signings: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Ferran Torres (Valencia)

Kids are alright: With David Silva gone, surely this is the season for Phil Foden (20), to become a first team regular. He managed eight goals from 38 appearances last season in all competitions, many from the bench, and only his indiscretion on duty for England in Iceland is a worry.

Sideline smarts: Nobody doubts Pep Guardiola’s coaching talents but nevertheless this is a big season after finishing 18 points behind the new champions. It would be a big surprise if he didn’t instil a new passion and energy into his team and with only a handful of new signings expected it will be about getting more from the same players – something Guardiola has proved he can do.

Shopping needs: It’s a very small market which City browse in, so bringing in a player who would improve the squad is difficult. There’s no need to replace David Silva when Foden is already there but a central midfielder and a striker (especially as Sergio Aguero may not be around next year) would be nice. And there’s still a chance of Messi in 2021-2.

MANCHESTER UNITED

Bruno Fernandes

Last season: 3rd

Expected finish: 4th

Will rely on: There’s a good reason people are comparing Bruno Fernandes to Eric Cantona and it’s not his style of play but the impact he’s having on the team around him. United’s confidence and ambition has been transformed by the Portuguese’s arrival. Paul Ince has said he is ‘the hero United wants wanted’ and that just about sums it up.

Will need to: Make a decision on Dean Henderson or David de Gea as first choice goalkeeper as soon as possible. De Gea’s mistakes cost the team dear last season and Henderson deserves an opportunity after his performances at Sheffield United.

Fresh faces: Donny van de Beek from Ajax was exactly the signing United needed, adding high quality competition in midfield. His arrival allows United to switch from 4-3-3 to a diamond formation, and the Dutchman is comfortable with both defensive and offensive duties.

Signings: Doony van der Beek (Ajax), Odion Oghalo (Shanghai Shenhua, loan)

Kids are alright: Mason Greenwood is the pick of the bunch. Scored 18 times last season and his potential is unlimited.

Sideline smarts: Considering it’s nearly two years since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was made caretaker manager it seems strange to say he’s still on trial. But he is 20-1 with some bookmakers to be the first managerial casualty of the season. A good start this campaign could seal his long-term future; United have the potential to attack the top two.

Shopping needs: Going from third to first requires high quality additions at centre-back, left-back and on the wing. Kalidou Koulibaly or Dayot Upamecano are potential targets, along with of course Sancho.

NEWCASTLE UNITED

Steve Bruce

Last season: 13th

Expected finish: 13th

Will rely on: Newcastle’s United’s ambitions depend partly on what happens in the club’s bid to find a new owner. It’s no secret that Mike Ashley wants to sell but after a Saudi Arabian deal fell through in July the club has been left in limbo and wondering what happens next.

Will need to: Concentrate on the positive second half of last season when things started to come together under Steve Bruce. United were beginning to look like a decent team by that stage and having finished 13th they ought to be looking up rather than down. Especially after a highly promising transfer window.

Fresh faces: Bringing in proven goalscorer Callum Wilson was a crucial signing for the Toon, and he looks every inch a Newcastle No 9. Irish fans will be interested to see how Jeff Hendrick does and Jamal Lewis, wanted by Liverpool, was another good buy.

Signings: Calum Wilson (Bournemouth), Jeff Hendrick (free agent), Mark Gillespie (Motherwell), Ryan Fraser (Bournemouth), Jamal Lewis (Norwich)

Kids are alright: Many of Newcastle’s best young prospects, including defender Kell Watts, have been sent out on loan this season, a frustration for some in the Toon Army. But the Longstaff brothers Matty, 20, and Sean, 22, show there is room in Steve Bruce’s team for young players who come through the ranks.

Sideline smarts: When you consider Steve Bruce is a born and bred Newcastle fan then he really should be seen as a local hero given the way he’s kept his team in mid-table under difficult circumstances. But any man appointed by Mike Ashley after the club failed to keep Rafa Benitez has a lot to prove, it seems. Even so, Bruce has made them hard to beat and with moments of magic from Allan Saint-Maximin.

Shopping needs: There’s an argument, despite having to switch targets from the ambitious to the practical after the Saudi takeover fell through, that Newcastle have had a very positive transfer window. A couple more and fans at St James’ Park will start to get excited.

SHEFFIELD UNITED

Aaron Ramsdale

Last season: 9th

Expected finish: 10th

Will rely on: The same team spirit, organisation, attacking verve and self-belief that got them so far last season. This Blades don’t look like a one-season wonder but they didn’t fare well without their crowd at the end of last season and that may be a nagging worry.

Will need to: Avoid second season syndrome now that everyone in the Premier League has experienced their unusual tactics and is working on ways to counteract the Blades’ overlapping centre-backs.

Fresh faces: Tough to replace keeper Dean Henderson but Aaron Ramsdale from Bournemouth is a good choice and has potential to be every bit as good.

Signings: Aaron Ramsdale (Bournemouth), Weds Foderingham (Rangers), Jayden Bogle (Derby), Max Lowe (Derby), Ethan Ampadu (Chelsea), loan), Oliver Burke (West Brom).

Kids are alright: Striker David Parkhouse, 21, looks a real prospect and came to many people’s notice when he scored 11 goals during a loan spell at Derry City last season. He is yet to make his United debut but is one to watch.

Sideline smarts: If it wasn’t for Jurgen Klopp, Chris Wilder would have been a contender for Manager of the Year. Last season the Blades made such a huge impact that they troubled the top four before eventually settling for ninth. Wilder expects them to kick on, not drop back.

Shopping needs: Have a good habit of spreading their goals around but a top-class striker would make life a whole lot easier, and there’s no doubt that Wilder has been searching for one. They aren’t easy to find at a reasonable price.

SOUTHAMPTON

Danny Ings

Last season: 11th

Expected finish: 8th

Will rely on: Danny Ings. You would think that leaving Anfield to play at Southampton would feel like a step down but for Ings, a born and bred Saints fan, it has been his making. Last season he scored 22 Premier League goals and having joined the England squad he goes into this season as his team’s talisman and as the man to watch.

Will need to: Set their ambitions high after an outstanding second half of last season. Having had a taste of the top half of the table, Saints fans will want top 10 and a shot at the Europa League. But they’ll need to improve their home form.

Fresh faces: Attacking full-back Kyle Walker-Peters was highly rated at Tottenham, so Southampton have done good work to prise him away from north London and take him to the south coast. He will provide attacking energy for a side which looks on the up.

Signings: Mohammed Salisu (Real Vallodolid), Kyle Walker-Peters (Tottenham).

Kids are alright: This could be the season when Ireland’s Michael Obafemi makes his big breakthrough, having made 25 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring four goals – including a famous strike at Old Trafford. Aged just 20, he is already the first player born in the 2000s to win a senior cap for Ireland.

Sideline smarts: If Ralph Hassenhuttl is fed up being compared to Jurgen Klopp he hasn’t admitted it yet. The comparisons are inevitable – the Austrian is tactically astute and likes his players to embrace a pressing game. He showed real depths last season in the way he guided his team back from the brink of disaster to a mid-table finish.

Shopping needs: The squad at St Mary’s already looks pretty balanced, with a lot of attacking talent and a decent defence boosted by the arrival of Salisu. Centre midfield might be an area where they could do with strengthening – Schalke’s Weston McKennie is a €20m target.

TOTTENHAM

Matt Doherty

Last season: 6th

Expected finish: 7th

Will rely on: With 143 goals in 210 Premier League games for Spurs, it’s pretty obvious Harry Kane is the man Jose Mourinho will rely on to push his side towards the top four. The way that Heung-Min Son stepped up last season provides encouragement that Kane at last has help, but his form and fitness are the key to Tottenham’s hopes.

Will need to: Stop conceding goals. Spurs let in 47 in the Premier League last season, only one fewer than rivals Arsenal who were openly lambasted for their porous back four. That’s not what you expect from a Mourinho side but Spurs conceded 35 times and kept only six clean sheets from the day he arrived in November 2019 to the end of the campaign.

Fresh faces: Ireland’s Matt Doherty will bring energy, defensive solidity and an attacking threat going forward – and he won’t be a red-card liability like Serge Aurier. He might also add goals having scored 28 for Wolves before moving to north London.

Signings: Matt Doherty (Wolves), Joe Hart (Burnley), Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (Southampton)

Kids are alright: Mourinho is often criticised for not trusting young players, especially last season when he refused to play Troy Parrot when he had no other fit strikers available. Parrot is now on loan at Millwall, Oliver Skipp is at Norwich and Ryan Sessegnon is still waiting for his big chance. The latter could be the one to look out for; but don’t hold your breath.

Sideline smarts: Jose Mourinho continues to split opinion, even when it comes to deciding whether he is doing a good job at Tottenham or not. Critics say he failed to put his stamp on a team that reached the Champions League Final the year before, failed to fix his defence and was fortunate to take them into the top six thanks to a late lockdown burst. Supporters say players begin to understand his systems. The jury is out.

Shopping needs: The biggest requirement for quite some time has been to find an adequate stand-in for Kane. But what top class player is going to move to north London knowing they will only play when the England captain is injured? Work needs to be done on the defence, despite the arrival Hojbjerg, and there’s room for improvement in central midfield.

WEST BROMWICH ALBION

Callum Robinson (left centre) and Matheus Pereira (right centre)

Last season: 2nd (Championship)

Expected finish: 19th

Will rely on: Attacking midfielder Matheus Pereira was by far their best player in the Championship (eight goals, 16 assists) and it will be interesting to see if can have the same impact in the Premier League. He has the potential to do so and will be vital to West Brom’s chances of avoiding relegation, especially with limited attacking resources.

Will need to: Make a fast start to take advantage of confidence levels from last season’s dramatic final-day promotion, sealed with a draw against QPR. They also need to fix a tendency to concede at home – 27 goals were shipped at The Hawthorns last season and only Preston in the entire top 11 conceded more.

Fresh faces: Grady Diangana’s arrival from West Ham for €20m, having scored eight goals on loan for the Baggies last season, was an important one for Slaven Bilic considering many Hammers fans – and their captain Mark Noble - are furious their former manager was able to tempt him away.

Signings: Grady Diangana (West Ham), Matheus Pereira (Sporting Lisbon), Cedric Kipre (Wigan), David Button (Brighton), Callum Robinson (Sheffield United).

Kids are alright: Manager Bilic describes 19-year-old striker Rayhaan Tulloch as an ‘exceptional talent’, which explains why West Brom handed him a new four year contract this summer to fend off interest from the likes of Rangers, Southampton and Newcastle.

Sideline smarts: Bilic has managed in the Premier League before, he took West Ham as high as seventh in 2016, and he won’t be afraid of the challenge ahead after guiding West Brom to promotion. That experience could be vital for a team which almost certainly be fighting to stay above the bottom three.

Shopping needs: Another top-quality striker will be crucial to West Brom’s hopes of survival, so it’s no surprise to see them chasing Watford’s Troy Deeney. The current cast list of forwards at The Hawthorns is a long one and includes Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu - but the overall quality doesn’t look quite good enough.

WEST HAM UNITED

Declan Rice

Last season: 16th

Expected finish: 16th

Will rely on: Swashbuckling forward Michail Antonio who sometimes looks like he could win games by himself through his sheer power, determination and skill. He helped keep West Ham in the Premier League last season, scoring nine goals in the last 11 games. That makes him a lockdown king.

Will need to: Hold onto Declan Rice, who is the fulcrum of the team. Has been linked with a move to Chelsea for 18 months but surely the west Londoners have run out of money now - which is good news for West Ham. They desperately need him.

Fresh faces: It’s been a disappointing transfer window so far. Defensive midfielder Tomas Soucek, who has 25 caps for the Czech Republic, looks a good buy but there’s an awful lot of work to do if the Hammers, short of goals and defensive organisation, are to move up the table.

Signings: Tomas Soucek (Slavia Prague)

Kids are alright: It’s not often that West Ham poach a prospect from Man Utd, but that’s what happened with teenage striker Mipo Odubeko. He scored 35 goals for Unietd’s game in a season before switching to east London and making a big impact there too. Looks like a real prospect.

Sideline smarts: David Moyes was harshly jettisoned last time he managed at West Ham but you hope this time that he will be given more time to build a team and use his vast experience to improve the players he already has. He’s as good as West Ham are going to get.

Shopping needs: It’s rather a long list and there has been a lot of speculation. But that so often is West Ham – lots of talk about signing players followed by woefully-inadequate bids that were never going to be enough to get their man. A striker is an absolute top priority. They cannot stay up without one.

WOLVES

Nuno Espirito Santo

Last season: 7th

Expected finish: 9th

Will rely on: A tried and trusted system which has made them one of the best footballing teams in the Premier League. Don’t expect Wolves to change too much this season, and don’t expect them to struggle.

Will need to: Keep the momentum going. Wolves faded a little at the end of the last campaign, understandable when you consider they also had to deal with the Europa League as well as manager Nuno Espirito Santo’s high-energy tactics. With no European action this time it should be easier.

Fresh faces: The stunning signing of Porto’s young striker Fabio Silva for almost €40m – a club record - was a remarkable bit of business for Wolves and has the Molineux crowd buzzing. Wolves chairman Jeff Shi describes him as the best number nine in his age group anywhere in Europe.

Signings: Fabio Silva (Porto), Luke Matheson (Rochdale), Fernando Marcal (Lyon), Vitinha (Porto, loan).

Kids are alright: Winger Pedro Neto is only 20 but played more than 40 games last season and scored five goals. He looks an excellent prospect as does midfielder Bruno Jordao, 21, and young striker Austin Samuels.

Sideline smarts: In Nuno Espirito Santo Wolves have a manager perfectly capable of coaching at top four level. His teams are well-coached, progressive and cohesive. He has an eye for a player, too, and keeping him is the key to Wolves’ long-term ambitions.

Shopping needs: Having spent so big on Fabio Silva, you suspect that Wolves will now focus on squad strengthening rather than spectacular signings and there are no glaring holes in the squad that can be seen from the outside.