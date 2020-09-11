Premier League in numbers: The key figures ahead of the return to action

8 – days between the 2019/20 campaign finishing on July 26 and the new season starting on September 12.

18 – points Manchester City must make up on Liverpool from last season if they are to reclaim the title.

9 – successive opening-day wins for Manchester City, the longest run in England’s top four divisions.

7 – years since Manchester United – the most successful team in the history of the competition with 13 titles – last won the trophy.

666 – number of wins Manchester United start the season on, 87 more than second-placed Arsenal.

0 – defeats for Bruno Fernandes in his first 14 league games at Manchester United.

16 – years since Leeds were last in the Premier League.

8 – English managers in the Premier League – Chris Wilder (Sheffield United), Dean Smith (Aston Villa), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Graham Potter (Brighton), Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace), Scott Parker (Fulham), Sean Dyche (Burnley) and Steve Bruce (Newcastle).

13 – years Mike Ashley has been in charge of Newcastle.

6 – London-based teams in the league following Fulham’s promotion from the Championship.

19 – days before the end of the season on Sunday May 23, 2021, and the rescheduled 2020 European Championships kicking off.