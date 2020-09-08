Divisive new Man United jersey gets seal of approval from club legend

Pictures of Manchester United's new third kit has been released today - with the black and white "zebra" design splitting opinion among fans and commenters.
With some fans bemoaning the comparisons to the zoo animal, others pleaded for a return to simplicity.
𝗘𝗮𝗿𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲𝘀.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 8, 2020
Browse our 2020/21 third kit range: https://t.co/zViHHp6KTG#MUFC x #ReadyForSport pic.twitter.com/9xllIicvkp
While supporters of United and their rivals argued about the new look, it did get the seal of approval from one club legend.
"Love the new United shirt," was the simple message posted by David Beckham on social media.
One fan, who qualified the criticism with a show of appreciation for Becks and for United replied: "Becks, I love United and I love you, but this shirt is hideous."
Another, described the kit as "an abomination" while a self-declared Chelsea supporter taunted United fans claiming it is "the worst jersey I have seen in football".
However, after a season where United finished 33 points behind champions Liverpool, others were less concerned with what the players will be wearing and more focussed on who would don the divisive kit.
"Love Becks, but please sign some damn players," one fan wrote.
Given that United's second kit is also black, it is unclear when fans will get to see the kit debut in the Premier League.
Yoooo Check out @cuppymusic In the new @ManUtd Jersey Campaign Ad. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥. pic.twitter.com/VpV4aJvAx2— Bizzle Osikoya (@bizzleosikoya) September 8, 2020
Their first away match of the new season is against Brighton on September 26.