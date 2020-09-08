Divisive new Man United jersey gets seal of approval from club legend

While supporters of United and their rivals argued about the new look, it did get the seal of approval from one club legend.
David Beckham wears Man Utd's new third alternate kit for 2020-21

Tuesday, September 08, 2020
Joel Slattery

Pictures of Manchester United's new third kit has been released today - with the black and white "zebra" design splitting opinion among fans and commenters.

With some fans bemoaning the comparisons to the zoo animal, others pleaded for a return to simplicity.

"Love the new United shirt," was the simple message posted by David Beckham on social media.

Beckham showing off the new Man Utd's new alternate kit for 2020-21
Beckham showing off the new Man Utd's new alternate kit for 2020-21

One fan, who qualified the criticism with a show of appreciation for Becks and for United replied: "Becks, I love United and I love you, but this shirt is hideous."

Another, described the kit as "an abomination" while a self-declared Chelsea supporter taunted United fans claiming it is "the worst jersey I have seen in football".

However, after a season where United finished 33 points behind champions Liverpool, others were less concerned with what the players will be wearing and more focussed on who would don the divisive kit.

"Love Becks, but please sign some damn players," one fan wrote.

Given that United's second kit is also black, it is unclear when fans will get to see the kit debut in the Premier League.

Their first away match of the new season is against Brighton on September 26.

