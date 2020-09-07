In a year of turmoil, Niall Quinn’s decision to leave FAI role is no surprise

In similarly swift fashion to Niall Quinn following Gary Owens in the FAI door in January, he exits in the same sequence.

The former Ireland striker was considered a welcome addition to the crisis-hit organisation when appointed deputy chief executive in late January, but the showreel of his highlights won’t come anywhere near his contribution in a green jersey.

Unlike the fanfare surrounding his arrival, the notice of his impending departure Monday morning hasn’t even got a mention on the FAI’s Twitter account or official website.

Bandying about phrases such as “propaganda” and “naysayers” — especially when speaking about his employers — meant, in reality, that news of him leaving was hardly surprising.

Long tipped as an FAI chief executive in his own right, Quinn was distancing himself from involvement with the organisation right up to a week before his arrival.

Perhaps his reticence stemmed from a failed project he embarked on during 2019 called the Visionary Group. Some of its grandiose forecasts were scoffed at by the Irish football community but, within the space of a fortnight, three signatories to the blueprint assumed the most senior roles in the FAI.

Quinn was the most strident in downplaying previous links to new chairman Roy Barrett and to Owens.

“This is not a coup,” he asserted only a number of weeks ago.

Owens and Quinn will be gone once the new permanent chief executive is appointed later this month, while Barrett’s future is less than secure. Barrett was accused by fellow directors of embarking on a solo run in ceding control to outside interests, bringing on board six independent directors, as part of the bailout deal.

The confirmation that creditors Bank of Ireland recommended his candidature for the job also lingers.

Quinn remained loyal to Barrett amid the pressure he faced in recent weeks. It was in his outburst against the eight FAI football directors questioning Barrett’s authority to sign the rescue deal that the accusation of “propaganda” was thrown out four weeks ago.

In his role as a Virgin Media TV pundit, he categorised those seeking answers around the Bank of Ireland links as naysayers.

Sitting beside Quinn on the panel was Brian Kerr, someone whose thoughts on the latest episode would be interesting to hear.

Among the grievances the former Sunderland chairman aired about the previous regime was John Delaney’s marginalisation of one of Irish football’s greatest servants.

Quinn, speaking within a few weeks of coming inside the tent, soothed the public sentiment for change by stating: “It would be fabulous to have Brian in and we’re pretty much in favour of it.”

Nothing came of it, as high performance director Ruud Dokter had his contract extended, and Stephen Kenny was further anointed with the title of international football director.

Quinn was also criticised in the talks to restart the League of Ireland season.

Failure to table concrete financial proposals left Ireland as the last summer league across Europe to agree a resumption plan with clubs.

Garrett Kelleher, the owner of St Patrick’s Athletic, led the backlash: “I am of the firm view that, albeit their intentions may be well-meaning, and they may have spent a considerable amount of time and effort over the last six months, Gary and Niall have failed and failed badly,” he said in an email to FAI board members in June.

“Football is too important, and the domestic game is at a critical juncture where any more wrong or naive moves made by the executives could do even longer lasting damage.”

They need not worry themselves any more.