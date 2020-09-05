Rovers in pole position following win over Bohemians

Shamrock Rovers 1

Bohemians 0

There’s something almost surreal about seeing the information board outside Tallaght Stadium declare - ‘Next home game: AC MILAN,’ but it’s just another reminder that it’s shaping up to be a massive year for Stephen Bradley’s team.

Just past the halfway mark in this truncated League of Ireland season, Shamrock Rovers find themselves in pole position to win a first league title since 2011 following a scrappy win over nearest challengers Bohemians.

They grabbed an early lead on Saturday when Graham Burke’s in-swinging cross evaded everyone and forced a good save from Stephen McGuinness.

Bohemians tried to clear their lines but Andy Lyons’ clearance rebounded off the boot of Rovers’ Danny Lafferty and nestled into the net.

It wasn’t the prettiest goal Rovers will score this year but it was a significant one, as was the timing. Bohemians had only conceded one goal in the league since the season resumed, but now there were 1-0 down with less that five minutes on the clock at Tallaght Stadium.

The early goal triggered hopes of a goal-fest. It wasn’t to be.

Rovers’ attack mainly consisted of a series of corners which failed to cause too many issues, although Burke remained a constant threat and produced a gorgeous flick into space which drew a yellow out of JJ Lunney.

Moments later he tried his luck from distance but his driven effort flew well wide, much to the frustration of Jack Byrne, who felt he was better placed to try his luck. Byrne was failing to have the desired impact in the opening stages, and found himself coming deeper and deeper in search of the ball.

As the half wore both teams struggled to play their desired game. Jason Finnerty was booked for a challenge on Aaron McEneff with Lee Grace then yellow carded for clattering into Bohemains’ Kris Twardek, who was having an unusually quiet afternoon on the left flank.

Bohs’ best opportunity came shortly before the break when Danny Grant danced in behind the defence and managed to cut the ball back towards Lunney, but his first-time effort flew over the bar. On the sideline, his manager Keith Long spun on his heels and threw a hand in the air.

After the half-time break Rovers’ talisman Byrne became more involved in the middle third, although his final pass tended to let him down.

Otherwise it was more of the same scrappy play as Rovers failed to break down a stubborn Bohemians defence.

The visitors were also struggling to create anything going forward. Andre Wright cut an isolated figure and never got a sniff at goal with the Rovers backline well commanded by man of the match Roberto Lopes.

At the other end Rovers broke into the box but Ronan Finn’s effort went straight at McGuinness while Burke sent another stinger wide from distance.

Bohemians were incensed not to get a penalty after just after the hour mark when Liam Scales crashed into Grant after he cut into the box. Referee Derek Tomney waved play on as half the Bohemians team swarmed around him in protest.

Needing to find some spark, Long sent in Danny Mandroiu. Bohemians could have done with him sooner. His first action was to whip in a dangerous free kick which hit the mass of bodies in the six yard box before spinning wide. He then landed a perfect cross on Finnerty’s head, but the ball sailed wide.

Rovers still looked the more likely, and Byrne did well to slalom through a sea of bodies only for his shot to be smothered before reaching goal. Bohemians created a handful more half-chances, but the equaliser never arrived and the league leaders held on.

This Dublin derby win may not have been Rovers’ most convincing display, but it hands Stephen Bradley’s team a five point cushion over the Gypsies, who remain their nearest challengers.

From here on in, the league is theirs to lose.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Scales, Lopes, Grace; Finn, McEneff, O’Neill, Lafferty (Farrugia 80); Byrne, Greene (Marshall 89), Burke (Watts 73).

Substitutes not used: Pohls, Williams,, Oluwa, O’Brien Booked: Grace 35, O’Neill 72, Lafferty 77 Scorers: Lafferty 4.

BOHEMIANS: McGuinness; Lyons, Casey, Finnerty, Breslin; Buckley, Ward (Mandroiu 66), Lunney (Devoy 77); Twardek, Wright (Corcoran 86), Grant.

Substitutes not used: Talbot, Kelly, Levingston,, Omochere.

Booked: Lunney 29, Finnerty 32, Buckley 90+5 Referee: Derek Tomney (Dublin)