'They are where we want to be' - Kenny focused on Euros ahead of his first home game in charge

Stephen Kenny will challenge his Republic of Ireland players to be bolder in splitting open the Finnish defence at the Aviva Stadium tomorrow.

The Dubliner's first game in charge ended with a 1-1 draw away to Bulgaria on Thursday and, while he was thrilled with his side's application and instant adaptation to a more passing game, he has identified a need to be more assertive with the ball at their feet second time around.

“We had 91 percent pass completion and what we need to improve on is more penetrative passes, try and open defences,” said the new manager at his pre-match press conference today.

“We've analysed that and looked at our play. That's one area we need to improve on.”

The Nations League opener in Sofia made for unusual viewing, not just because an Irish senior men's team sought to play so much along the deck, but with the manner in which an eastern European team looked so happy to sit back and strike on the break against them.

Kenny identified this too, remarking how their hosts didn't press high or use a high defensive line, and one of the consequences of that was it curbed the Republic's pace which is an area the new man has marked out as key.

Aaron Connolly did find some room down the Irish left at times but only rarely.

Finland had more or less half of the ball against Wales in Helsinki in their own Nations League tie two days ago and that may actually suit Ireland more though it doesn't seem as if David McGoldrick will be pulling too many strings.

The Sheffield United attacker flew in to Dublin to meet up with the team on Friday after treatment on a foot injury but he has only had a week's training to date and Kenny all but admitted that Ireland's 2019 player of the year will not start.

How many changes there will be from Sofia remains to be seen.

“The game itself, it took it out of some players,” said Kenny.

“Some of the players haven't played in six months. That's their first game in six months. A lot of players have not had a lot of football. We have to be cognisant of that.

It comes into your thinking. I'm trying to achieve something of a balance. We're trying to win our first game here in the Aviva Stadium. Every game is really important.

"We've got to prepare for the (Euro 2020) playoff against Slovakia.”

There was the slightest of hints that James McCarthy, who started in the centre of midfield the last day, may be given lighter duties this time. The 29-year old came into the squad nursing a bruised leg from a pre-season game with Crystal Palace.

It seems likely that at least one of Harry Arter or Jayson Molumby will get a clutch of game time against the Finns while there are plenty of options up front even if Adam Idah, Connolly and Callum O'Dowda put in decent shifts on day one.

The choice of Matt Doherty instead of Seamus Coleman at right-back was one of the chief talking points in Bulgaria and it will be again tomorrow regardless of who wears the jersey. Read of all that what you will.

“It is important that we have options,” said Kenny before stressing that there will be no early declarations.

“One of the things I'm not going to do is give my team away. It's rule number one you learn at U15s. We'll have to wait and see.”

A strong element of continuity will be a major consideration given this is the last game for the side before that playoff away to Slovakia and there is the adjacent need for some more points on the board in League B, Group 4 of this Nations League.

“Tomorrow's game is important in its own right. We respect Finland, they've qualified for the Euros. To qualify is a great achievement.

"We'll have to fight hard tomorrow, it's a very important game for us, our first game in the Aviva Stadium.

“We want to start well and will be determined to try and do that. We'll have to earn it. Finland rested some players against Wales that we expect to come back in. They've had a great campaign. They are where we want to be, they are in the Euros, it's our ambition to get there.”