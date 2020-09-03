FAI releases revised fixtures for live broadcast of remaining games

The FAI has revised the entire SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture list for the remaining part of the 2020 season to facilitate the broadcast of matches.

In a statement, the football body said this was due to the streaming of Premier Division games on WATCHLOI.

The dates of the final round of fixtures are to remain unchanged however with the promotion and relegation play-off finals on the weekend ending Sunday, November 8.

Kick-off time is subject to change though.

Under the revised fixtures list, the most immediate changes are this Saturday with Shamrock Rovers now competing against Bohemians at 2pm in Tallaght Stadium instead of 8pm originally.

Cork City still face off against Shelbourne at Tolka Park on the same day live on Eir sport rather than RTÉ at 5pm.

The FAI cup fixtures remain the same with the quarter-finals scheduled for the weekend ending Sunday, November 15, the semi-finals for the weekend ending Sunday, November 22, and the final for the weekend ending Sunday, November 29.

The full and revised SSE Airtricity League Premier Division fixture list is available to view here.

Meanwhile, RTÉ is to broadcast the Friday, September 18 tie between Sligo Rovers and Bohemians with the draw for the quarter-finals of the FAI cup taking place during the broadcast.