Robbie Brady eager to put injuries and time as 'bit-part player' behind him

The surgeon said it would be two years before Robbie Brady could be the player he had been before that collision with Harry Maguire. Three years on and, while the patellar tendon is fully healed, he still isn't back to where he wants to be.

Brady was 25 when it happened at the start of December, 2017. A player settling comfortably, if belatedly, into life as a regular with Burnley after his heroics for Ireland at Euro 2016. He is in his prime now or at least he should be.

How frustrating has it been?

There have been just 35 appearances for his club across the span of the last two seasons and only 11 of those have been starts. It seems that he is no sooner in Sean Dyche's first XI before he is out of it again and itching to get off the bench.

He sounds done with all that now.

“The big thing for me was getting a full pre-season under me and staying fit. Not this one but the one before after my injury was a bit stop-start. Last season I wanted to get a full pre-season under my belt and I felt I was flying before the season started and I got a couple of broken ribs which set me back.

“I was playing catch-up by the time I did get fit. The team was flying and doing well, so it was a difficult last season.

I’m not ready to have another season like last season, being a bit-part player, it’s not what I want. But I’ve got a good pre-season under my legs now and the games, I think, are coming at a good time for me.

Brady's lack of action with Burnley has been mirrored by his experiences with the Ireland setup. The national side has played 19 times since he went down in a heap that day against Leicester City but he has only featured in seven and started five.

Only one of Ireland's last six teamsheets have featured his name and that was a November friendly against New Zealand. Mick McCarthy left him out of the squad entirely when he assembled a panel for the Euro 2020 double-header against Georgia and Switzerland the month before.

He flew out for Sofia yesterday with the rest of the Irish squad after the travelling party of 45 all returned negative Covid-19 results and having been talked up by Stephen Kenny as the new manager faces into a first game in charge against Bulgaria.

“It definitely helps, especially when I had a bit of a sticky period over the last couple of seasons.”

Kenny has told the former Norwich City man that he can be as good again as he was before and Brady was struck by the level of detail the new gaffer offered when exploring the roles he had held when playing for his country in the past and where he might feature in the future.

It was the same with the media this week when Kenny spoke at length about where the versatile left-footer might fit in. It won't be as a No.10, which isn't his natural lair. The left side of a midfield three seems like his most likely station going forward.

“Robbie mainly played as a wide right for Ireland this year, in a 4-5-1 if anything,” said Kenny. “He has been very successful as an attacking left back as well at times. Burnley see him as a 4-4-2 left winger.

He can play in a lot of positions but it is very competitive in the midfield at the moment.

The new manager is bringing clarity to the post, not just in terms of individuals and their job descriptions but on the collective as well. He has been equal part analytical and evangelical in his passionate assertion that Ireland can play some ball and succeed while doing it.

“That's a good word as well: passionate,” said Brady. “From the conversations that I have had with him I know how much this means to him, how much this job means to him, and he knows how much it means to us.

“We've had not the best of times over the last couple of years with results and performances and he is looking to change that and put his stamp on it. He has reiterated how important it is and how passionate it is and what it can do for us.

“Not just as a team but as a country. Everyone enjoys it when we are performing well and getting to these major tournaments. We've got a great opportunity now and it is inspiring for myself and all the lads.”