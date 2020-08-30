Giovagnoli's Dundalk reign begins with a win

FAI Cup: Cobh Ramblers 0- 2 Dundalk

Dundalk progressed into the FAI Cup quarter-finals by overcoming the challenge of Cobh Ramblers on Sunday evening.

In what was Italian Filippo Giovagnoli’s first game in charge of the Lilywhites, they were, in the end, deserving victors of this contest at St Colman’s Park.

Ramblers made one change from the win over Longford, as Ian Turner replaced the injured Pierce Phillips in midfield. There also was one late change to the Dundalk side, as Hoban was replaced by David McMillian First Division side Cobh came into this game full of confidence, having won their last two games, scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets.

The opening half was a competitive affair, though Dundalk were to see the majority of the possession, but Cobh worked hard and ensured the tie was an interesting one.

It was Cobh who had the first chance of note after seven minutes. Intercepting a mis timed pass from the Dundalk defence, Ian Turner fired just over the crossbar.

Dundalk had a good opportunity after 18 minutes, when McMillan after a nice pass from Patching but Ramblers keeper Barron stood tall to save with his legs. While at the other end, Ben O’Riordan also was to test Rogers from a corner kick.

But, after a strong spell of pressure, The Lilywhites went into the lead just before the half-hour mark. Dundalk left-back Dane Massey smashed a shot off the underside crossbar, after being set up by Michael Duffy.

Ramblers almost had the perfect response. Charlie Lyons had a golden opportunity to equalise as he met a free kick in the six yard box, but unmarked he headed straight at Rogers.

The visitors threatened early in the second half through a dangerous run by McMillan, but Barron came off his line well to gather.

Around the hour mark Duffy fired over the crossbar on the turn for Dundalk, with the visiting side looking most likely to get a second by this stage.

Duffy went close again just moments later, as he was just unable to get the desired touch to a cross by Daniel Kelly, who was causing problems for the Cobh defence since being introduced to the action.

The away side were awarded a controversial penalty kick with 15 minutes to go, when Kelly was adjudged to have been taken down in the box.

McMillan made no mistake from the penalty spot, slotting the kick confidently into the bottom corner.

COBH RAMBLERS: Sean Barron; John Kavanagh, Ben O’Riordan, Charlie Lyons, Darryl Walsh: David Hurley, Martin Coughlan; Ian Turner, Lee Devitt, Conor Drinan; Darragh Crowley.

Subs: Stephen O’Leary for Walsh, Greg Henry for Coughlan(both 56), Cameron Harlson for Crowley (63), Naythan Coleman for Turner, Bryan Murphy for Drinan (both 85)

DUNDALK: Gary Rogers; Sean Hoare, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey, Chris Shields, Sean Murray, Stefan Colovic, Will Patching, Michael Duffy, David McMillan.

Subs: Jordan Flores for Patching (54), John Mountney for Colovic, Daniel Kelly for Murray. (both 67), Sean Gannon for Duffy (78)

Referee: Alan Patchell(Dublin).