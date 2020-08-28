Jurgen Klopp laughs off Liverpool links with Lionel Messi

Jurgen Klopp laughs off Liverpool links with Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi has sparked fevered speculation over his future. Picture: Nick Potts/PA
Friday, August 28, 2020 - 15:25 PM
Andy Hampson, PA

Jurgen Klopp has laughed off a suggestion Liverpool could sign Lionel Messi – but would like to see him in the Premier League.

Messi has rocked the footballing world by handing in a transfer request at Barcelona, sparking huge speculation over his future.

Klopp says he would happily take the six-time world player of the year, but concedes the Premier League champions are simply not in the market for the 33-year-old.

The Liverpool manager said: “Interest? Who doesn’t want to have Messi in their team? But, no chance.”

Liverpool’s title rivals Manchester City are considered to be among the favourites to sign Messi should he leave the Nou Camp.

A move to the Etihad Stadium would reunite Messi with his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, under whom he won two Champions League crowns in 2009 and 2011.

City might hold further appeal in that chairman Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain are also well known to Messi from their time at the Catalan club.

In addition, there may also be a desire to link up with his friend and long-time Argentina team-mate Sergio Aguero.

Klopp said: “It would obviously help Manchester City and make it even more difficult to beat them, which was already very difficult.

“For the Premier League it would be great, 100 per cent, having the best player in the world in the league.

“The numbers are not for us. We don’t have to start thinking about it. No chance, but, good player to be honest!”

“I’m not sure the Premier League needs a boost but it would be a boost, for sure.

“It would be interesting to see as well. Messi never played in another league, other than Spain.

“Actually, I would like to see it – but I’m not sure I will.”

Read More

Ireland's Jeff Hendrick ready to prove his worth at Newcastle

More in this section

Watford v Burnley - Premier League - Vicarage Road Ireland's Jeff Hendrick ready to prove his worth at Newcastle
Alan McMannus and Joey O’Brien celebrate the winning penalty 27/8/2020 Penalty drama hands Rovers much-needed cash boost amid Covid losses
Thiago Silva File Photo Thiago Silva's arrival continues Lampard's Chelsea revamp
messiplace: united kingdomplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up