Salary remains the stumbling block to Stephen Ireland's Swindon switch

Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens admits high wage demands have stalled their bid to sign Stephen Ireland.

The 34-year-old former Republic of Ireland international has been on trial with the club but Wellens revealed that Ireland’s agent had “asked for too much money,” when a deal was on the table.

The Cork man has not played since appearing for Stoke City against Swansea in the Premier League 2018. He subsequently had a stint with Bolton Wanderers but is now on the lookout for a new club.

Wellens added that talks are ongoing ahead of the new season kick-off on September 12.

"Noel Hunt (assistant manager) has been dealing with Stephen because he knows him from his Ireland days and stuff like that," Wellens told BBC Wiltshire.

"He's spoken with his agent, the agent asked for too much money originally so I just told Noel to go back with a different offer and see if he can go there.

"It has to be in our favour, it has to work both ways. We're doing him a favour in terms of getting him up and running because I don't see a massive long queue of clubs willing to take him.

"But also he'll be doing us a favour because he does have certain qualities that will improve us so we'll wait and see."