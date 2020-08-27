Man Utd midfielder Paul Pogba tests positive for Covid-19

Paul Pogba has tested positive for coronavirus (PA Wire via DPA)
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 14:16 PM
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for Covid-19, according to France manager Didier Deschamps.

The 27-year-old was not in the France national team squad announced on Thursday for the upcoming Nations League double-header against Sweden and Croatia.

Pogba was due to be called up but has been replaced by 17-year-old Rennes midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

Deschamps told a press conference: “I’ve completed at the very last minute a change in the list, because Paul Pogba, who was previously on the list, unfortunately for him he carried out a test yesterday which was returned as positive this morning.

“So at the last moment he had to be replaced by Eduardo Camavinga.”

United said in a statement: “Pogba has been replaced in the squad after testing positive for Covid-19.

“The midfielder will be unable to add to his 69 caps and 10 goals for his country in the games next month.

“Everybody at United wishes Paul a speedy recovery ahead of the new season.”

