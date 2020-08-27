Former star says Jack Grealish should consider Ireland return

A former Ireland international has said that Irish fans would welcome Jack Grealish back into the national squad, after the attacker was left out of England's latest team.

Tony Cascarino has said that Ireland fans “forgive nearly all things” while speaking on talkSPORT.

Aston Villa skipper Grealish, who was born in Birmingham, began his international career playing at underage level for Ireland.

However in 2015 he declared he had decided to represent England at international level.

Grealish has since represented the England under-21s seven times but is has yet to be called up to the senior set up.

Many had expected England manager Gareth Southgate to give Grealish a maiden call-up this week as he named his latest squad for the Nations League.

Southgate highlight the competition for places as the reason for Grealish’s absence.

“I know at times Villa play Jack as a midfield player – that is not as I see him in the way we play,” Southgate told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Jack Grealish playing last July. Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

“So with us he would be a wide player or a 10 and at the moment I think we have got players who deserve to be in just ahead of him.

“The difficulty for Jack is Mason Greenwood, Jadon Sancho, Raheem Sterling, Marcus Rashford. We have got incredible players in those positions, we have got competition for places.

“Those four have either been with us for a long time and been exceptional in their performances for us in terms of Marcus and Raheem, Jadon is just breaking through and I think everybody is aware of his potential and Mason Greenwood’s goalscoring record and performances with Manchester United were outstanding.”

Now, former Ireland striker Tony Cascarino thinks it’s time Grealish returned to The Boys In Green.

“I think Ireland would embrace a player of Jack Grealish’s quality,” Cascarino told talkSPORT.

“If he really doesn’t see himself getting a chance with England, then of course why not going and play international football for Ireland?

“Ireland forgive nearly all things, they don’t question you for too long as long and you give the commitment and desire, the Irish fans would adore someone like Jack.

“We miss so much quality in the team and he would certainly give us that.”

Grealish enjoyed an eye-catching season in Villa’s first Premier League campaign since the 2015/16 season.

He scored eight goals in 36 league appearances as he helped his side avoid relegation.