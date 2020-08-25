Derry suffer extra-time Europa League heartbreak 

Europa League first round qualifier

FK Riteriai 3 Derry City 2 (after extra-time)

Derry City suffered heartbreak in Vilinus last night, the Candystripes crashing out of the Europa League having lost out to Lithuanian side, FK Riteriai.

And it was a momentary lapse in concentration at the start of 30 minutes of extra time which saw the Foyleside club lose out having failed to overcome the opening hurdle.

For many observers, FK Riteriai were not expected to win this fixture given their poor domestic record this season - they lie bottom of their 16 team league - but the Lithunians stood up to the challenge the win earning in the region of €240,000.

With the score delicately balanced at 2-2 on 90 minutes, Riteriai striker, Donatas Kaziauskas burst forward on the left flank during the opening minute of extra time and his sublime lob floated beyond the reach of keeper, Peter Cherrie, to give his side a 3-2 advantage.

Derry, however, having already bounced back from a 2-1 deficit, failed to find further reserves of energy and, try as the did, they failed to breach the Riteriai defence for a third time.

Declan Devine's side had deservedly broken the deadlock in the 17th minute, taking full advantage of the home defence’s failure to deal with a deep cross from the left.

Full back, Ciaran Coll, delivered the danger, the ball knocked down by lone striker, Ibraham Meite into the path of Joe Thomson and the former Celtic youth player drove it low into the corner from 14 yards.

The Scot’s first goal for the Foyleside club settled the visitors and Declan Devine’s charges appeared to be comfortable in the vital areas.

However, the home side stunned City with an equalising goal in the 38th minute - their first serious threat on the Derry goal.

Mindaugas Grigaravicius broke on the right flank to find Donatas Kaziauskas and his inch perfect centre was met by the head of striker, Gytis Paslauskas, who powered the ball home.

And it got worse for the Foylesiders following the change of ends when the Lithunians moved into the driving seat just four minutes into the second half.

Grigaravicius floated the free into the 18 yards box and, for the second time, Riteriai’s 20-year-old hitman rose majestically to meet the ball and his downward header finding the bottom corner of Cherrie’s net.

Just as the home side seemed content to sit back and defend their slender advantage, Derry’s pressure paid off.

In the 63rd minute Adam Hammill crossed from the right and Derry’s talented young centre back, Eoin Toal, managed to force the ball home from six yards with an accurate header, and it was all to play for.

As the game moved into the latter minutes, the Riteriai goalscorer went close to turning a Hammill low cross into his own net and the home side breathed a sigh of relief.

Disaster then struck for Derry in the first minute of extra-time when Riteriai grabbed the lead for a second time.

Making matters worse was the loss of sub Conor Clifford following a clash of heads with Colm Horgan, both players challenging for the ball during extra time.

FK Riteriai – Sirnaitis, Kalermo, Dombrauskis (Godwin, 101) (Ramanauskas, 88), Ronniel, Matzinskas, Sveikauskas, Traore (Kodz, 75), Grigaravicius, Kazialuskas, Paulauskas (Rokas, 101).

Derry City – Cherrie; Horgan, Toal, Cole, Coll; McCormack; Dunwoody (Mallon 56), Hammill, Thomson. (Clifford, 74, Bruna 110), Akintunde; Meite (Harkin, 84).

Referee – T. Pikkarainen (Finland)