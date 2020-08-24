Watch: Adam Idah celebrates first Ireland call with sweet volley for Norwich

It's been quite a day for Corkman Adam Idah.

This morning the Norwich striker was handed his first senior Ireland call-up by new manager Stephen Kenny.

And he celebrated in style by volleying the Canaries' second goal in a 3-0 pre-season friendly win over German side SC Verl.

Dowell ➡️ Idah



Speaking this morning about Idah, who regularly figured in Kenny's Ireland U21 sides, the new manager said:

"Adam has been quite prolific for Ireland coming through the age groups and coming from Cork and doing very well. He’s got a lot of characteristics of a centre-forward. He can play with his back to goal. We haven’t had many players over the years for Ireland who could play with their back to goal and be genuinely quick and he’s got genuine pace.

“So those, if you go through our list of strikers over the years, we’ve had bigger lads who were good with their backs to goal but not necessarily quick. He’s still only learning the game, he’s a 2001 birthday, he’s still eligible for U19s. He’s shown a lot of potential and has all the attributes to be a really good centre-forward. Hopefully he can continue his rate of progress.”