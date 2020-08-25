I never said League of Ireland a shambles, insists John Sheridan

Waterford manager John Sheridan insists he has the height of respect for the League of Ireland, rejecting accusations that he denigrated the league in a touchline spat.

Vinny Perth, then Dundalk manager, claimed after the recent 2-2 draw between the sides that the former Ireland midfielder branded his new setting as a "pub league" and "a shambles".

Sheridan has waited 10 days to provide his side of the story, adamant no such insults were uttered at Oriel Park.

“There was no way I disrespected the league,” replied the 55-year-old when asked about Perth’s version of events.

“I never said the league was a shambles. That was what Vinny Perth said and he made something out of it.

“That stuff that goes on in football sometimes. If I disrespected the league, I wouldn’t have come here in the first place.

“I love Ireland and love the people. I’ve come over for a reason which is to do well with Waterford.

Whatever happened between me and Vinny, I would never, ever be disrespectful towards the league.

It is believed the “pub league” reference was made to one of Sheridan’s players in the context of contrasting what the manager deemed to be substandard display.

He added: “People go on about me shouting from the sidelines but unfortunately you have to play the game for players sometimes.

“I have to talk them through it. We’re a young team and it’s about playing with nous and using your head a bit more.”

One comment not being disputed is that Sheridan informed his counterpart that he would lose his job.

Although that fate befell Perth following their Uefa Champions League elimination last Wednesday, the experienced manager took no joy in his prediction unfolding.

“Vinny will get another job because he did well at Dundalk,” he affirmed.

“I don’t want to see any manager get sacked but everyone loses a job at some point.

You either win things and get a new contract or lose matches and get sacked. That’s the nature of the beast.