Barcelona express interest in signing Angelino from Manchester City

Barcelona express interest in signing Angelino from Manchester City

Angelino, who rejoined City from PSV Eindhoven last summer, has impressed during the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan with Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

Saturday, August 22, 2020 - 14:47 PM
Andy Hampson, PA

Barcelona have enquired about the possibility of signing left-back Angelino from Manchester City, the PA news agency understands.

City have told the Catalan giants, who are yet to make an official bid, they value the 23-year-old Spaniard at €30m.

Angelino, who rejoined City from PSV Eindhoven last summer, has impressed during the second half of the 2019-20 season on loan with Champions League semi-finalists RB Leipzig.

The German club, who had been expected to try to make the deal permanent, have also been made aware of City’s valuation of the player.

Angelino rejoined City from PSV Eindhoven (Martin Rickett/PA)

Barcelona have been linked with a number of players as they potentially undergo a squad overhaul following the appointment of Ronald Koeman as manager this week.

Angelino joined City as an academy player and had loan spells at New York City, Girona, Real Mallorca and NAC Breda before a permanent move to PSV in 2018.

After a successful year at Eindhoven, he was bought back by City, for a cut-price £5.3million, to compete for a first-team place at the Etihad Stadium.

He made 12 appearances before being allowed to join Leipzig on loan for the remainder of the campaign in January.

More in this section

Greece Soccer Manchester United Maguire Harry Maguire pleads not guilty in Greek court after Mykonos arrest
Germany Soccer Europa League Final Two-goal Luuk de Jong pleased to make the right impression in Sevilla’s success
Republic of Ireland v Gibraltar - UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier Robbie Keane in the mix for manager role with League of Ireland club
man cityplace: united kingdomplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up