Shamrock Rovers fail to capitalise as Dublin derby ends all square

League of Ireland: Shamrock Rovers 0 Shelbourne 0

For the second time in six days, frustration was the byword for Shamrock Rovers as they failed to convert abundant possession into any tangle reward in having to settle for this stalemate with Dublin rivals Shelbourne at Tallaght Stadium.

The result does edge Stephen Bradley’s league leaders five points ahead of Bohemians overnight, though the Phibsborough side can reduce that to just two should they beat St Patrick’s Athletic at Dalymount Park this afternoon.

Though Shelbourne started confidently, pressing Rovers high up the pitch early on, the home side settled with Graham Burke stinging the hands of visiting keeper Colin McCabe on four minutes.

In a bit of a scramble from Jack Byrne’s resulting corner, one of seven Rovers quarried in the first half, Shels’ defender Dan Byrne inadvertently struck his own upright before forcing the ball out for another flag kick.

As they had done last Sunday at St Patrick’s, Rovers dominated the ball as Shelbourne worked hard to keep their shape.

McCabe had to show good reflexes 20 minutes in to parry a close range shot from Burke following a penetrating Rovers move involving Gary O’Neill, Byrne and Neil Farrugia.

The pressure remained, defender Roberto Lopes getting forward to bounce a header wide after Aaron Greene flicked on Byrne’s diagonal ball.

Shelbourne's Dan Byrne and goalkeeper Colin McCabe after the game

For all their possession, Rovers coughed up a real chance for Shelbourne eight minutes before the interval.

There appeared little danger to Georgie Poynton’s looping cross. But Hoops’ keeper Alan Mannus uncharacteristically spilled his catch with Dayle Rooney just not able to get his shot on target from an acute angle.

That led to Shelbourne enjoying a welcome spell of pressure before the break culminating in Mannus having to make his first save of the game from a Ciaran Kilduff shot on the turn when Poynton’s long throw bounced through for the striker inside the area.

And while normal service resumed on the restart, Rovers’ anxiety grew as a repeat of the scoreless draw at Richmond Park loomed - much of the ball but nothing to show for it on the scoresheet.

Indeed, it was a mistake by Rovers that presented perhaps the best chance of the second half to Shelbourne on 69 minutes.

Rovers lost the ball in midfield. Shels broke quickly with Kilduff finding substitute Jaze Kabia in acres of space coming in off the right wing.

Despite having ample time on his side, the former Cobh Ramblers winger lacked composure as he hurried his drive which flew over the crossbar.

Greene carved Rovers’ best chance four minutes later, turning adroitly in the area to see his low drive saved by the feet of McCabe.

Having used only four substitutes in their allocated three windows, Rovers had to play the remaining 10 minutes or so with ten men after striker Rory Gaffney went off injured.

Shamrock Rovers: Mannus; O’Brien (Gaffney, 65), Lopes, Scales; Finn (Marshall, 59), McEneff, O’Neill, Byrne, Farrugia (Williams, 74); Greene, Burke (Watts, 74).

Shelbourne: McCabe; Poynton, D. Byrne, L. Byrne, O’Hanlon; Deegan, Quinn; Farrell (Kabia, 65), R. Brennan (Dobbs, 83), Rooney; Kilduff (M. Byrne, 83).

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin).