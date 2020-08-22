Bayern and Flick: Guys just wanna have fun

If you’ll forgive the counter-intuitive introduction, one of the most interesting aspects of several of Bayern Munich’s victories under Hansi Flick is the number of goals they have conceded.

Bayern have won 8-2, 5-2, 4-3 and 4-2 (twice). The last time they conceded more than 32 league goals (this season’s total) was 2011, when they finished third.

But it’s working.

It goes a little deeper than conceded goals. Bayern allowed their opponents presentable sights of goal before they took the lead in the early stages of knockout ties against Barcelona and Lyon. Over those two games, their expected goals against total was almost double Paris Saint-Germain’s number.

At a stage of the competition when we might ordinarily expect risk-averse football - the enormity of the situation, guarding against mistakes, control the controllables - Bayern have done the opposite.

Welcome to Chaos Fußball.

Flick’s theory is that veering from chaos will only make them less effective - think Kevin Keegan’s Newcastle but with faster full-backs. Their weakness is their strength.

By making games open, they accept moments of defensive danger but more than compensate for them by overloading the final third. If it comes down to it, Manuel Neuer will outperform the opposition goalkeeper and Robert Lewandowski will outperform their centre forward. Each match becomes a loaded game of chance.

That theory carries some weight. Bayern have been relentless in front of goal under Flick, scoring at a rate of 3.3 per game. Any suspicions that figure is skewed by their Bundesliga dominance are evaporated by their 29 goals in seven Champions League matches during his short tenure.

Perhaps this carefree style is the perfect antidote to the typical pragmatism of knockout football competition. Bayern have created 61 chances in the knockout rounds, 24 more than any other of the other three semi-finalists.

Watch Bayern play for even 10 minutes and it isn’t hard to see why. They play with a suicidally high line that relies upon the recovery pace of Alphonso Davies, David Alaba and Joshua Kimmich and the positional awareness of Leon Goretxa to fight the fires that they ignite.

Flick has not shifted from Niko Kovac’s 4-2-3-1, but the wide forwards tuck in to allow the full-backs to overlap and create a front six when Bayern have possession in the opposition half. The biggest shift in personnel is to replace Philippe Coutinho with the born-again Thomas Muller, who finds space as only he can and links up imperiously with Lewandowski.

That high defensive line has become the standout question of Sunday’s Champions League final against PSG. It worked against Lyon because Memphis Depay and Karl Toko Ekambi missed clear chances in the first 18 minutes.

But Bayern may not get so fortunate against Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Perhaps this is where the game of chance becomes less loaded. Bayern have only trailed for 22 minutes in all competitions in 2020. It would be intriguing to see the space left in behind if they had to push for an equaliser.

PSG have the meanest defence in the competition.

But more than personnel, tactics and attacking outlook, Flick has changed the mood. After Bayern lost 5-1 to Eintracht Frankfurt in November, the match that marked the end of Kovac’s reign, Neuer addressed the media and was damning about the club’s situation.

"I think that it was foreseeable somewhat," Neuer said. "That’s why what happened is no shock for me. You saw the game in Bochum (a 2-1 cup win), so it’s not a massive surprise for me what happened here. It should not be attributed to the fact that we received a red card in the early stage of the game, but rather that things aren’t working.”

It’s easy to forget given their form since what state Bayern were in when Flick took the position on a temporary basis. It wasn’t just the league position, fourth in a usually one-horse race.

It wasn’t just the form, half as many points dropped in their first ten league games as in the whole of last season and their worst league defeat in a decade. Kovac deserved to be sacked but he was framed by some as a man expected to do too much too quickly.

Questions were being asked about the sustainability of Bayern’s ageing spine, the end of a magnificent generation. Neuer, Muller, Lewandowski, Jerome Boateng, Ivan Perisic and Javi Martinez were all 30 or above. Despite public insistence of unity, political turmoil was reported with Bayern’s hierarchy conflicted on the manager and potential signings.

Nor was Flick expected to be a long-term appointment. Had Julian Nagelsmann expressed an interest or Mauricio Pochettino agreed to replace Kovac on acceptable salary terms, Flick’s stay may have been brief.

A coach who had existed in the shadows since his last head coach job ended in 2005 would have happily shuffled back into the darkness. That is the lot of the caretaker: You’re only needed when something goes wrong.

The presumption of dispensability can suffocate coaches. They might avoid making wholesale changes or upsetting high-profile players through fear of making life difficult for their eventual replacement or burning bridges at a club with whom they have a history.

Those circumstances can make a puppet manager out of good intentions, going through the motions rather than implementing change (and therefore progress).

But dispensability can also be liberating. Flick viewed Bayern not as a broken squad, but one that had forgotten how to smile. Remind them of the joys that lie in attacking front-foot play and freedom of expression, and he believed the grey clouds could easily be lifted. Watch Bayern play and something jumps out even beyond every player having such a distinct role: They all look like they’re having fun.

By any measure, Flick’s run of form is extraordinary. Bayern have won 20 consecutive matches in all competition, but have also emerged as a ruthless, entertaining cup team - those two adjectives are so often mutually exclusive.

Win on Sunday and they will have recorded the longest winning run in history to close a season with the European Cup. They will have done it under a coach who could never have expected this chance, nor prepared for it.

If this makes the case for Hansi Flick as a man with the magic touch, he would deflect such praise. Instead, he was the coach who understood, captured and relayed the enormous power that comes with enjoying yourself in a serious situation, of simplifying unnecessarily complicated processes and easing the political storm.

Bayern’s players were already capable, experienced and in tune with one another before he stepped up.

They didn’t need a headteacher and they didn’t need a tactical master; they needed a mentor.