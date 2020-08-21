Caulfield to be unveiled as new Galway manager

Former Cork City boss John Caulfield is back in the League of Ireland following a 15-month absence after accepting the managerial vacancy at Galway United.

The First Division club, who earlier this week parted company with Alan Murphy with the side sitting second from bottom in the table, will unveil their new boss on Monday.

Without a league win this season, Colin Fortune will try to break that duck when he takes charge in a caretaker capacity for tonight’s meeting with Bray Wanderers. He will remain as part of Caulfield’s backroom team at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Caulfield enjoyed a decorated period at Turners Cross, culminating in delivering the league and FAI Cup double in 2017.

City reached four Cup finals in a row during his tenure at the club he shares the top goalscorer record with Pat Morley, winning the competition twice.

Galway, heavily backed financially by local developers, the Comer Brothers, are regarded as a sleeping giant but require a swift upturn in results to start challenging for promotion in a shortened season.

"Throughout my playing and managing career, I've always felt that Galway United were a massive club with huge potential,” he said following the announcement of his appointment.

“It's a club in a big provincial city with an excellent backing and fantastic facilities. The Comers have also been huge supporters of the club over the last few years.

"Right now, we're not where we should be as a club, there is a massive job ahead and we'll face challenges, but I'm hopeful that I can be the man to bring success to the club.

"I'll be looking to get hands on, working closely with Colin Fortune and the rest of the staff. We will look to bring the confidence back into the squad and go on a run of results so that we can get into the play-offs, anything is possible if we all work hard and everyone puts their shoulder to the wheel.

"We will put all of our energy and time into trying to make the play-offs now, along with putting structures in place for next season."

Caulfield will host a press conference on Monday.