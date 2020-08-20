Vinny Perth pays the price for Dundalk’s Euro setback

Vinny Perth’s tenure as Dundalk FC manager is over. The 44-year-old was tonight relieved of his position in the wake of a poor run of form since football restarted post lockdown.

The reigning champions had taken just two points from a possible nine on offer since the SSE Airtricity League restarted at the end of last month. That has left them eight points adrift of Shamrock Rovers in the league table with just 10 games to go.

The final straw was the side’s poor performance in the Champions League on Wednesday night when costly defensive errors saw them suffer a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Slovenian champions NK Celje in Újpest.

The club’s American owners PEAK6 are understood to have informed Perth of their decision on Thursday evening.

The 44-year-old, who also played at Oriel Park for one season in 2007, has been at the Louth club since being appointed Stephen Kenny’s assistant in 2013. In that time he helped them to five league titles and two FAI Cups.

Perth won a league and FAI Cup after succeeding new Ireland boss Kenny last season and only missed out on the treble after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Shamrock Rovers last November.

His overall record as Dundalk boss was 39 wins from 63 matches with 13 draws and 11 defeats.

It is expected that recently appointed assistant Alan Reynolds and first team coach John Gill will take temporary charge of the side for Saturday’s trip to face Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds.

Meanwhile Cork City manager Neale Fenn will enjoy the welcome headache of a selection problem as the Rebel Army travel to face Derry City at the Ryan McBride Brandywell this evening (5.45pm).

Cork City manager Neale Fenn talks to Rob Slevin following his side's win over Sligo. Cork travel to Derry this evening. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Having gone three games unbeaten – drawing with Waterford before beating Longford Town in the FAI Cup and seeing off Sligo 3-0 last week, City are in their best run of form of the season, and Fenn has personnel options.

New forward signings Scott Fenwick and Kit Elliott made a good impression against Sligo, while another attacking arrival, Connor Simpson, will be available for the trip Foyleside.

In addition, Ricardo Dinanga has come off the bench to score in each of the past two games. “It’s a good headache to have,” Fenn says.

At 7.45pm, league leaders Shamrock Rovers will look to extend their unbeaten run to nine games as Shelbourne come to Tallaght Stadium. Rovers will be looking to get back to winning ways after being held to a scoreless draw by St Patrick’s Athletic last weekend.

In the First Division, leaders Cabinteely host UCD, Wexford are at home to second-placed Drogheda while Athlone host Shamrock Rovers II and Galway United play host to Bray Wanderers.