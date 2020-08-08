Maurizio Sarri sacked as Juventus manager

Maurizio Sarri sacked as Juventus manager
Italy Soccer Juventus Sarri
Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 17:01 PM
PA Sport Staff

Maurizio Sarri has been sacked as Juventus manager following their Champions League exit.

Former Chelsea boss Sarri, 61, had led Juventus to the Serie A title in his first season at the club but the away goals exit to Lyon on Friday night proved the final straw.

A club statement read: “Juventus announce that Maurizio Sarri has been relieved of his post as coach of the first team.

“The club would like to thank the coach for writing a new page in Juventus history by winning a ninth consecutive Scudetto, the culmination of a personal journey that saw him move through every level of Italian football.”

Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice against Lyon but Memphis Depay’s penalty was crucial to lead the French side to a surprise victory. Juve lost four of the 12 matches since the restart before their exit from Europe.

Following his sacking by Chelsea at the end of the 2018-19 season, former banker Sarri succeeded Massimiliano Allegri in Turin and opened his reign with a 14-game unbeaten run in Serie A, a campaign which featured stronger challenges from Inter Milan and Lazio.

It was to the latter club that Juve first lost in the league last December, allowing the Roman club and Inter into the title race. When domestic football resumed in June after the coronavirus shutdown, Juve’s poor form saw them struggle to beat Antonio Conte’s Inter to the Scudetto by a single point.

Maurizio Sarri led Juve to a ninth straight Serie A title (Luca Bruno/AP)

Former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino, still out of work nine months after leaving Spurs, has been linked with the Bianconeri role, with previous managers Allegri and Conte, plus Simone Inzaghi of Lazio, also in the frame.

Pep Guardiola, with a year left on his contract at Manchester City, has been consistently mentioned by the Italian press as a potential successor, but the Catalan has publicly committed his future to the Premier League club.

Reports in Italy claim Juve president Andrea Agnelli is keen to speak to Real Madrid, also ousted from the Champions League at the last-16 stage on Friday, about the availability of French head coach Zinedine Zidane.

More in this section

Michael O'Connor and Kevin O'Connor 8/8/2020 Ronan Hurley saves a point for Cork City in scoreless Munster derby
Jason Tindall File Photos Bournemouth appoint Jason Tindall as new manager
58e538b5-e12d-4be5-8caf-0f6ecb078102.jpg Sarri seems to be the hardest word – who will succeed Maurizio at Juventus?
juventusplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up