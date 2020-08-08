Ronan Hurley saves a point for Cork City in scoreless Munster derby

Waterford 0 Cork City 0

Cork City moved off the bottom of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table as Saturday afternoon’s Munster derby at the Regional Sports Centre in Waterford finished scoreless.

The Rebel Army earned their first away point of the season with the stalemate, though Neale Fenn’s side needed a Ronan Hurley goal-line block to prevent Waterford sub Will Fitzgerald from scoring an injury-time winner.

John Sheridan’s Blues had more chances throughout but failed to create too many clear-cut opportunities, with City captain Alan Bennett leading a strong defensive effort. However, the hosts were incensed early in the second half when City’s Kevin O’Connor looked to have used his hands to stop Kurtis Byrne from scoring.

Chances were at a premium in the first half and the first sight of goal wasn’t until an O’Connor free kick in the 21st minute, which he curled wide. Towards the end of the opening period, Waterford improved and Matt Smith should have done better from a low Alastair Coote cross but he shot over.

After the resumption, Waterford again held the initiative. First, a good delivery from right-back Tunmise Sobowale found Michael O’Connor but he couldn’t keep his shot down. Not long after, a move originating from the left looked like it only needed Byrne to tap in but he was denied by Kevin O’Connor – unfairly, in the eyes of Waterford.

Two minutes later, insult was almost added to injury as City sub Dylan McGlade – on at half-time for the injured Dáire O’Connor – had a shot from the edge of the area which came back off the crossbar.

By and large, though, Waterford had the better of the second half without really threatening to score. That was until the very end, when Tyreke Wilson’s cross found Smith in the box and he did well to help it on for Fitzgerald, who looked set to score but Hurley – only just on for Rob Slevin – blocked and Mark McNulty claimed the loose ball.

WATERFORD: Murphy; Sobowale, Bone, McCourt, Wilson; Coote, Weir, Griffin, Smith; O’Connor (Fitzgerald 67), Byrne.

CORK CITY: McNulty; Olowu, Bennett, K O’Connor; Kargbo, Coleman, Ochieng, Slevin (Hurley 90); D O’Connor (McGlade half-time), Galvin (Bargary 70); Murphy.

Referee: A Reale (Kildare).