Gabriel Jesus calls the shots as Man City deal Real Madrid a knockout blow

Man City 2 Real Madrid 1

Gabriel Jesus, the man tasked with replacing a living legend in Sergio Aguero, proved he may be up to that task with the goal that ensured his side’s passage into the Champions League’s eight-team knockout tournament in Portugal.

With the tie somehow finely poised, despite some calamitous Real defending, Raphael Varane — at fault for Raheem Sterling’s opener — twice failed to deal with a routine punt forward from Rodri.

He eventually conjured up a weak header which Jesus intercepted and converted, superbly, past an on-rushing Thibaut Courtois, to send Real nemesis Pep Guardiola into ecstasy on the sidelines.

Sterling had struck just nine minutes into the tie after what had been a cagey start, but one during which City’s high-pressing game had clearly unsettled a Real defence that was missing the suspended Sergio Ramos.

Varane cracked first, dawdling on the ball in his own area and being easily dispossessed by the lively Jesus who squared for his team-mate to slot the ball into an open goal.

It was the worst possible start for Zinedine Zidane although, of course, one that actually left Real’s with the same target as they had at kick-off — to score twice and repeat City’s winning score from the first leg in February.

But what followed suggested that City were far from finished. First Phil Foden and Ilkay Gundogan had shots blocked in the same attack, before Sterling was gifted far too much space to turn and shoot, from 20 yards, for an effort that just cleared Courtois’ goal.

Some 163 days after clinching what looked like being a crucial first-leg win in Spain, Guardiola was finally given the chance to finish off his old rivals at the Etihad — and how the Barcelona legend was relishing the challenge.

The wily Catalan coach started the evening with a surprise, handing teenager Foden what undoubtedly ranked as the biggest start of his young career, while veteran David Silva was left on the bench.

It was a shock move by Guardiola, one devoid of emotion or sentimentality given that the superb Silva is in the final days of his decade-long career with City, although he did come on for Sterling in the 81st minute.

But Guardiola is a man on a mission. The league title has long since been lost to City, a surprise FA Cup semi-final defeat to Arsenal ended interest in that competition, leaving just the Champions League, a holy grail that has become something bordering on an obsession for both the coach and his employers.

It is nine years since Guardiola won the second of his two European crowns as a coach at City, his Champions League career has been marred by a series of defensive horror shows that saw his team ship goals and exit the cup to Monaco, Liverpool, and Spurs in his three attempts.

But their strong opening against Real and coach Zinedine Zidane — who had won all 12 of his previous Champions League knockout ties — suggested history would not repeat itself on this occasion.

Sterling might have made the evening more comfortable, first just clearing the Madrid goal from 20 yards then weaving his way into the box, where he was stopped by Casemiro’s well-timed challenge.

But there were finally signs of some life in the Spanish side as the half wore on with a threaded pass from Eden Hazard setting up Karim Benzema for an 18-yard shot that was well saved by Ederson, who soon followed that by diving to keep out an 18-yard hit from Hazard himself.

Real were back in contention on 28 minutes, as they looked to preserve Zidane’s proud unbeaten record.

The equaliser was set up by Brazilian teenager Rodrygo who simply pushed the ball past Joao Cancelo and skipped past him far too easily before delivering an exquisite cross which Benzema rose to head firmly into the City goal from eight yards.

Predictably, City responded in kind, pushing for the second goal that would put Madrid back under severe pressure.

Cancelo’s speculative shot found Courtois living dangerously as he pushed the ball blindly into a crowded area, then the keeper’s poor clearance allowed Foden a shot which just missed the target and Kevin de Bruyne’s injury-time corner almost crept in at Real’s near post.

City maintained the pressure after the restart with Courtois required to save well, twice, from Sterling who almost capitalised on yet another mistake — this time from Casemiro.

De Bruyne, who almost beat Courtois again direct from a near-post corner, was beginning to find more space, but there were warning signs for the Blues.

Benzema found space and cleared the bar from 20 yards, but then more poor defending failed to deal with a long ball from Toni Kroos and substitute Marco Asensio’s touch allowed Benzema another attempt, which he could only steer at Ederson.

It did not matter. Real’s nervy defence were about to gift Jesus the second goal which carried the Premier League side through to their quarter-final in Lisbon.

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 7; Walker 7, Fernandinho 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 5; De Bruyne 7, Rodri 8 (Otamendi 89), Gundogan 7; Foden 7 (B Silva 67, 6), Jesus 9, Sterling 7 (D Silva 81). Subs (not used) Bravo, Stones, Zinchenko, Mahrez, Garcia, Doyle, Harwood-Bellis, Palmer, Bernabe.

REAL MADRID (4-3-3): Courtois 6; Carvajal 6 (Vazquez 83), Militao 5, Varane 4, Mendy 7; Kroos 7, Casemiro 6, Modric 7 (Valverde 83); Rodrygo 7 (Asensio 61, 6), Benzema 8, Hazard 6 (Jovic 83). Subs (not used) Areola, Nacho, Marcelo, Valverde, Jovic, Diaz, Isco, Vinicius Junior, Altube, Hernandez.

Referee: Dr Felix Brych 7