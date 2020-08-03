Rangers TV sign commentator Clive Tyldesley

Neil McCann, Alex Rae, Shelley Kerr, Graeme Souness, and Walter Smith will all be making contributions
Monday, August 03, 2020 - 13:34 PM
PA Sport Staff

Clive Tyldesley will be providing commentary for Rangers TV this season.

The veteran commentator hit the headlines when he was removed as ITV’s lead voice last month, declaring in a video on Twitter that he was “upset, annoyed and baffled.”

Tyldesley was demoted to number two commentator at ITV with Sam Matterface taking over the main role.

With Scottish football being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus restrictions, the 65-year-old will commentate on Rangers’ first home Premiership match of the campaign against St Mirren on Sunday, although he will share duties with Tom Miller over the season.

Former Rangers players Neil McCann and Alex Rae will provide analysis along with Scotland women’s team coach Shelley Kerr with former managers Graeme Souness and Walter Smith making contributions.

Defender Nikola Katic will be a Rangers TV regular as he continues his recovery from injury.

Graeme Souness will be making contributions on Rangers TV this season (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Director of commercial and marketing James Bisgrove told the club’s official website: “The Rangers TV virtual match day experience aims to bring our loyal supporters as close as we possibly can to the live action at Ibrox.

“We’re incredibly excited to welcome some of the greatest names in the clubs history, alongside the highest calibre of broadcast professionals to our new look Rangers TV team.

“In addition to the enhanced live coverage, season ticket holders will also receive access to an exclusive match preview show and a ‘Lite’ digital copy of the match day programme.”

