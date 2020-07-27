Waterford waiting on Daryl Murphy's return 

Monday, July 27, 2020 - 06:00 AM
John Fallon

Waterford fans will have to wait a few weeks for the return of hometown hero Daryl Murphy but new boss John Sheridan should have Kurtis Byrne leading his forward line at Tolka Park on Saturday.

League of Ireland clubs resume their campaign this weekend following four-and-half-months of inaction due to Covid-19, with the upheaval particularly affecting the Blues.

Owner Lee Power, having laid off his staff and players in May, saw boss Alan Reynolds quit to become Vinny Perth’s assistant at champions Dundalk.

Reading pair Akin Odimayo and Andre Burley returned to parent club Reading, while Kevin O’Connor and Graham Cummins left for Cork City. Midfielder Scott Allardice stayed in his native Scotland to seek a new club.

Against that grim backdrop, encouragement gradually emerged when Michael O’Connor joined from Linfield and another striker, ex-Ireland forward Daryl Murphy, agreed in principle to a homecoming.

The arrival of former Ireland World Cup midfielder Sheridan into the managerial vacancy three weeks ago continued the positivity but O’Connor and Murphy have both suffered injuries.

It leaves the new boss badly in need of recruits for the visit to Shelbourne this weekend.

I knew from the time I came that we’d need about four or five players to strengthen us. It’s very difficult getting players in because of the rules around quarantine but I’m confident of having three in before we face Shelbourne.

Former Dundalk, Bohemians and St Patrick’s Athletic striker Byrne is expected to arrive this week from Welsh outfit New Saints, along with Cobh Ramblers defender Charlie Lyons. A couple of Scottish-based targets are also close to agreeing deals. It is the availability of Murphy, however, which could prove crucial in the weeks ahead.

Sheridan admitted:  “Daryl is the type of experienced player we need because other players will look up to him if and when he comes. He’s been struggling with a recurring calf injury which needs to be handled carefully. As he’s not  training, and won’t be figuring in the first few games, I have to be looking at others who are available and ready.

“Our aim is to stay in the league but I want us to push up towards the top of the table.

“I’m not stupid or naïve enough to realise that we’ve got to strengthen for that to happen.” 


More in this section

A view of the Aviva Stadium ahead of the game 16/10/2018 Irish fans face being locked out of Kenny's first campaign
Southampton v Sheffield United - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Che Adams brace lifts Southampton to victory over former club Sheffield United
Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League - King Power Stadium Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard secure third for Manchester United

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up