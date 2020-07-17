FAI president and chairman seek government meeting over concerns

FAI President Gerry McAnaney and Chairman Roy Barrett have sought a meeting with government ministers to discuss “matters of concern”.

Today’s letter is a response to a written assertion on July 9 by new Sports ministers Catherine Martin and Dara Calleary that the full terms of Memo of Understanding (MoU) around the state bailout must be implemented.

Calleary was earlier this week promoted to the agriculture ministry but his replacement, Jack Chambers, and Martin have been contacted to arrange a sit-down.

The letter, seen by the Irish Examiner, says: “A delegation of FAI board members would welcome a meeting with Ministers Martin and Chambers at your earliest convenience, which would provide an opportunity to discuss a number of matters of genuine concern to the association.”

This latest twist in an ongoing saga amounts to a significant one.

Barrett, who brokered the MoU deal with then Sports Minister Shane Ross in January which rescued the FAI from examinership, had been adamant about all reforms being introduced at an EGM in the ‘near future’.

They include reconstituting the board, facilitating the transfer of board power to independent directors, and culling almost 30 of 79 council members through abrupt term limits.

While Barrett’s push for change has been shared by fellow newcomers Liz Joyce and Catherine Guy, the three independent directors are heavily outnumbered by the eight members elected through football channels.

On a basic procedural level, they are aggrieved at being left in the dark back during a critical 24-hour period six months ago.

Only the independents, along with new executives Gary Owens and Niall Quinn, attended the Department of Sport on January 30 when the pact was signed.

Other board members received sight of the changes by email just an hour before the delegation entered the department’s buildings on Leeson Lane. No meeting with the board, council or members was convened to disclose the specific clauses.

Barrett has come under scrutiny for conceding measures over and above the raft of reforms that members ratified at an EGM 12 months ago.

The FAI have implemented most of those 78 recommendations contained in the Governance Review Group (GRG) report.

Moreover, the cohort of eight football directors contend they are merely acting on the prompts from the constituents who voted them onto the interim board.

James Kelly, a member of the Leinster Football Association (LFA), has obtained more than double the 20 signatures required to call for an emergency meeting of the FAI’s council. That must take place inside 14 days and within their remit is the sacking of any director.

It remains to be seen what stance Chambers takes in government buildings.

While Calleary seemed to back the MoU at the first test, his Fianna Fáil colleague Marc MacSharry TD has been an outspoken critic, contending Irish football is in danger of being “privatised”.

Barrett took exception to MacSharry’s claim in the Dáil yesterday that he breached the FAI constitution by agreeing to a €7.6m loan towards the Aviva Stadium licencing costs.

The FAI’s first-ever Chairman, writing in a personal capacity in a late-night statement, claims consent was granted by council in March.