Player-by-player guide: How statistically super champions Liverpool are setting new standards

Jurgen Klopp’s Premier League champions are ranked No 1 in so many categories this season, reports Chris Hatherall.

Alisson Becker

The Brazilian is renowned for being good with his feet and has made more passes per match at 27.91 this season than Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford (26.92)! He even provided an assist for Mo Salah against United in a 2-0 win at Anfield.

Trent Alexander-Arnold

The full-back has put in more crosses, a mammoth 332 so far, than anyone in the league – including out-and-out wingers. To put that stat into perspective, Chelsea’s Willian has managed 125. He’s managed more assists than any other defender with 12.

Virgil van Dijk

This is his fifth season in the Premier League and the Dutchman has only once made an error which led to a goal – against Fulham in March 2019. This season it’s a perfect zero and he tops the Premier League passing table with 2701, too.

Joel Matip

The defender’s goal in a 3-1 victory over Arsenal in August was his first in the league for 11 months – but he did score in the Community Shield against Man City so his total of two is a still a seasonal record since he arrived Anfield!

Andrew Robertson

The Scotsman is famous for his assists - eight so far this campaign - and his pass completion rate of 83% puts him in the league's top four. But with 179 recoveries and 99 duels won he can certainly defend.

Fabinho

Is this Liverpool’s hard man? The midfielder has been booked 61 times over the last seven seasons, including seven this year in all competitions. He still has a tackle success rate of 60% from 50 made in the Premier League this season though.

Georginio Wijnaldum

The stats say he’s still improving – shooting accuracy up from 26% in 2017-18 to 43% this season. Oh, and the number five scored number five in a thrilling 5-2 Merseyside derby victory over Everton at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson

Captain fantastic doesn’t score often, but when he does it really counts. Liverpool haven’t lost a game in which he scored, in any competition, since he hit the net during a 4-1 defeat at Arsenal in 2015. This season he’s clocked up three goals – all leading to victories.

Roberto Firmino

Eight goals scored and don't underestimate their value. This is a striker who scores when it really matters - five of his total have been winning goals. His stats for tackles, blocks, interceptions, crosses, assists and shots are all up on last year.

Sadio Mane

Involved in almost a third, 30%, of Liverpool’s Premier League goals this season when you combine 14 goals and seven assists. His run of nine goals in 14 league matches between August and the start of December was crucial in the title race.

Mohamed Salah

Salah is one of only two players in the Premier League to hit more than 100 shots this season – the other is Raul Jimenez at Wolves – and 44 of them have been on target. Scored nine goals in 10 Premier League games from mid-December.

Adrian

The Spaniard played 11 games as Alisson’s stand-in in the Premier League – and Liverpool won all of them. That’s enough to forget about that mistake against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, isn’t it?

Joseph Gomez

The defender has a hidden talent that nobody is talking about – his crossing accuracy! This year his figure is 38%, way better than Trent Alexander-Arnold (22%) and even Kevin de Bruyne (26%) or James Madison (27%). Remember we told you so!

Dejan Lovren

In only 10 appearances, the Croatian defender managed more passes at 680 than Tottenham’s legendary midfielder Christian Eriksen (674) provided in twice as many games before he left for Inter Milan in January.

Naby Keita

Vital in winning back the ball when Liverpool go hunting – Keita has made 50 recoveries in just 11 games with a tackle success rate of 61% and has won 11 of his 50-50s. His shooting accuracy is right up there at 63%, too.

James Milner

Mr Reliable when it matters, Milner scored from the spot in both games against Leicester, including one in the 90th minute at Anfield. He’s taken 19 pens in the Premier League and never been off target. Two were saved.

Adam Lallana

Only one goal so far but a biggie – to save Liverpool from defeat at Old Trafford – and it must have been emotional. It was the first Lallana goal since scoring against Middlesbrough in a 3-0 home win in April 2017. That’s wait of 1248 days.

Divock Origi

Scored a perfect hat-trick of goals across two matches with 117 days between them. One on the opening day against Norwich with his head, two in the Merseyside derby in December – the first with his left foot, the next with his right.

*Others in with a chance of a medal (minimum 5 appearances required): Xherdan Shaqiri (6 appearances), Takumi Minamino (5), Curtis Jones (2), Harvey Elliott (1), Neco Williams (1).