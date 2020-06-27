Reasons to cheer, and fear, for Liverpool

John Fogarty looks at the positives and negatives on the horizon as Liverpool look to the future.
Reasons to cheer, and fear, for Liverpool
Saturday, June 27, 2020 - 08:00 AM
John Fogarty
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring Liverpool's fourth goal against Leicester last December. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire.
Trent Alexander-Arnold celebrates scoring Liverpool's fourth goal against Leicester last December. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

John Fogarty looks at the positives and negatives on the horizon as Liverpool look to the future.

Reasons to cheer

The kids are alright.

There’s a strong school of thought that, much like Steven Gerrard, Trent Alexander-Arnold is serving his apprenticeship at right-back before moving into a midfield berth. That he has played there more than twice as long as Gerrard did and become world-class at the same time would cast doubt over that theory but the emergence of Neco Williams may facilitate it. Only 17 last April, Harvey Elliott is also a gem of a player coming through.

The manager.

Jurgen Klopp is too clever to mention the word ‘dynasty’. After all, Manchester City will be on an all-out assault next season even more so if they are banned from European fare but the manager won’t sit on his laurels and has spoken about Liverpool scaling higher. He has shown he can evolve to complement those ambitions. The move to £50 million, state-of-the-art training grounds in Kirkby from Melwood should also fuel his lofty vision for the club.

Reasons to fear

Ageing attack.

The recent victory over Crystal Palace was a joyous occasion but Jamie Carragher couldn’t be blamed for party pooping when he highlighting the ages of the attacking triumvirate. It exercises a lot of supporters’ minds. All three are 28, Roberto Firmino 29 in October. They are in the prime of their careers but if Liverpool are to maintain this success there will have to be challengers, and not just back-up options, to their positions.

Lack of transfers.

Chelsea certainly appear to be making up for lost time in the transfer window and losing out on Timo Werner to them was unfortunate if adequately explained by Jurgen Klopp when he spoke of the club having to enforce salary waivers. However, the last two transfer windows have been ones of relative inertia for Liverpool and a third would be troubling, perhaps not so much in the immediate term but towards the latter half of next season and beyond.

More in this section

Leeds United v Barnsley - Sky Bet Championship - Elland Road Leeds on the brink of promotion following unconvincing victory over Barnsley
Dundalk v Cork City - President's Cup Kevin O'Connor's return brings another familiar face back to Cork City
Republic of Ireland v Denmark - UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier 'Hurt' James McClean stands over criticism of Irish teammates
soccerplace: kirkbyplace: melwoodperson: john fogartyperson: steven gerrardperson: trent alexander-arnoldperson: gerrardperson: neco williamsperson: harvey elliottperson: jurgen kloppperson: jamie carragherperson: roberto firminoperson: timo wernerorganisation: liverpoolorganisation: manchester cityorganisation: crystal palaceorganisation: chelsea

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up