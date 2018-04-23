Home»Sport»Soccer

DONAL LENIHAN: Ryan and Rog inflict further semi-final pain on Munster

Monday, April 23, 2018

The heartache continues. This is six semi-final defeats in European competition since Paul O’Connell lifted the Heineken Cup in Cardiff ten years ago, writes Donal Lenihan.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Champions CupMunster RugbyRacing 92
Comment on this story here

Related Articles

Van Graan has no regrets over Zebo call

O’Mahony says Munster were wary of early onslaught but couldn’t stop it

Donal Lenihan: Munster can prevail. But it will demand season’s best performance

Chest out, tails up for Munster

More in this Section

If defencewins trophies, Munster are in a good place=


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Breaking Stories

Michael Owen hits back at critics: 'I'm not interested in 500 numpties on Twitter'

Tipp worry over John McGrath's football hamstring injury

Mayo end Cork dreams; Dublin see off Galway

Manchester City celebrate Premier League title success with crushing victory over Swansea

Lifestyle

New father’s life ‘changed forever’ after he was run over by surgeon

The biggest cancer killer will take your breath away

Hopefully she had an idea...

Power of the press: Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks discuss 'The Post'

More From The Irish Examiner







Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 21, 2018

    • 9
    • 12
    • 19
    • 20
    • 29
    • 36
    • 7

Full Lotto draw results »