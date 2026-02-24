Munchin's drawing on history and heritage to end long wait for final return

While Bandon Grammar School are hunting a first-ever Munster Schools Senior Cup final appearance this Wednesday, St Munchin’s can channel similar motivation.

Wednesday's semi-final, which will be streamed live on the Irish Examiner, will see the Shannonside school look to secure passage to their first appearance in the provincial blue-riband event since 2012. It’s been two decades now since their fifth Senior Cup was ferried back to Corbally.