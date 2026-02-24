Subscriber

Munchin's drawing on history and heritage to end long wait for final return

'All the kids are aware of the legacy that comes from Axel Foley and from Keith Wood and from Keith Earls'
Castletroy College scrum-half James O'Mallwy, kicking over the head of Ryan Angley, St Munchins during the 2025 Pinergy Schools U19 Munster Senior Cup match at Liam Fitzgerald Park, Limerick. Picture: Dan Linehan

Tue, 24 Feb, 2026 - 07:00
Stephen Barry

While Bandon Grammar School are hunting a first-ever Munster Schools Senior Cup final appearance this Wednesday, St Munchin’s can channel similar motivation.

Wednesday's semi-final, which will be streamed live on the Irish Examiner, will see the Shannonside school look to secure passage to their first appearance in the provincial blue-riband event since 2012. It’s been two decades now since their fifth Senior Cup was ferried back to Corbally.

Donal Lenihan
Donal Lenihan

Inside rugby

