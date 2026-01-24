Jack Boyle injury leaves Andy Farrell's Ireland facing Six Nations prop crisis

Boyle was Ireland's most likely start at loosehead for the Six Nations clash with France on February 5
Leinster prop Jack Boyle was carted off 20 minutes into his side's URC clash with Connacht. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sat, 24 Jan, 2026 - 18:05
Brendan O'Brien

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is facing into a full-blown prop crisis ahead of Thursday week’s Six Nations opener away to France with Leinster’s Jack Boyle the latest loosehead to come a cropper in recent weeks.

Boyle stayed down after a scrum 20 minutes into Leinster’s URC game away to Connacht on Saturday evening, eventually being stretchered off. Inexperienced as he is, Boyle was Ireland’s most likely starting loosehead against the French until this.

