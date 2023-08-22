Ireland U20 star Sam Prendergast promoted to Leinster senior squad

Leinster have revealed that Ireland U20 out-half Sam Prendergast has been promoted from the academy to the senior squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Prendergast, younger brother of Connacht backrow and Ireland senior international Cian, led the Ireland U20 side to Grand Slams in 2022 and 2023 as well as the World Cup final earlier this year.

He has already made his senior bow for the province, having featured in two URC games in South Africa towards the end of last season. He won player of the match against the Lions in his debut in April.

Hooker Leo Barron has also been handed a senior contract. The former Ireland U20 international made his senior debut in April 2022 and has gone on to make a further six appearances in the URC for Leinster.

Leinster play their first game of the pre-season schedule against Munster on Friday, 8 September in Musgrave Park.

