Ireland U20 star Sam Prendergast promoted to Leinster senior squad

Leinster have revealed that Ireland U20 out-half Sam Prendergast has been promoted from the academy to the senior squad ahead of the 2023/24 season
BRIGHT FUTURE: Sam Prendergast during Leinster rugby squad training at UCD in Dublin. Pic: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 22 Aug, 2023 - 11:42
TJ Galvin

Leinster have revealed that Ireland U20 out-half Sam Prendergast has been promoted from the academy to the senior squad ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Prendergast, younger brother of Connacht backrow and Ireland senior international Cian, led the Ireland U20 side to Grand Slams in 2022 and 2023 as well as the World Cup final earlier this year.

He has already made his senior bow for the province, having featured in two URC games in South Africa towards the end of last season. He won player of the match against the Lions in his debut in April.

Hooker Leo Barron has also been handed a senior contract. The former Ireland U20 international made his senior debut in April 2022 and has gone on to make a further six appearances in the URC for Leinster.

Leinster play their first game of the pre-season schedule against Munster on Friday, 8 September in Musgrave Park.

In a statement released on Tuesday morning Leinster said:

"Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen has this morning confirmed a further two additions to his senior squad for the 2023/24 season with two players promoted from the Leinster Academy.

"Lee Barron and Sam Prendergast will start the new season in the senior ranks having impressed for Cullen in their appearances to date.

"Hooker Lee Barron made his debut in April 2022 in the BKT United Rugby Championship away to the Cell C Sharks in Durban and has played a further six times for Leinster in the URC.

"The former St Michael's College student, who has been capped at Ireland U-20s level, plays for Dublin University FC in the Energia AIL.

"Outhalf Sam Prendergast also made his debut in South Africa starting in a player of the match performance against the Emirates Lions in Johannesburg in April 2023.

"The Kildare native, who went to school in Newbridge College and plays for Lansdowne FC in the Energia AIL, won two Grand Slams with the Ireland U-20s in 2022 and most recently in 2023, as well as leading Ireland to the final of the U-20s World Cup in South Africa in July."

<p>FOCUSED: Head coach Andy Farrell during Ireland's Tuesday training at Parc des Sports Jean Dauger in Bayonne. </p>

Ireland ready to fly at Rugby World Cup but injuries can set the cat among the pigeons

