World Rugby appeals against decision to overturn Owen Farrell’s red card

Farrell was cleared to play despite his shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham.
UP IN THE AIR: England's Owen Farrell being called over by referee Nika Amashukeli to be shown a yellow card, which was later upgraded to a red card. World Rugby has appealed against the decision made by an independent disciplinary panel to overturn the red. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 12:28
Duncan Bech, PA England RugCorrespondent

Owen Farrell’s participation in the World Cup is in renewed doubt after World Rugby appealed against the decision to overturn his red card from Saturday’s clash with Wales.

An independent disciplinary panel caused an outcry on Tuesday when it cleared the England captain to play despite his shoulder-led tackle to the head of Taine Basham that was expected to result in a significant ban.

But, having examined the written judgement of the hearing, World Rugby believes there is grounds for an appeal, the details of which have yet to be confirmed.

Rugby World Cup trophy

