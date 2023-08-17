Keith Earls in line for century landmark as Andy Farrell names strong Ireland side to face England

The Munster star is named on the bench while Cian Prendergast starts at No 8.
HUDDLE UP: Keith Earls during Ireland Rugby squad training at the Sport Ireland Campus this week. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan

Thu, 17 Aug, 2023 - 14:04
Simon Lewis

Keith Earls is set to earn his 100th Ireland Test cap after being named on the bench in Andy Farrell’s matchday squad to face England at Aviva Stadium on Saturday.

James Ryan will captain Ireland in the absence of suspended skipper Johnny Sexton for this final home match before next month’s Rugby World Cup, while wing Earls, 35, is in line to become his country’s ninth centurion should he feature off the replacements bench.

Earls, who made his Ireland debut against Canada in November 2008, is set to follow Brian O’Driscoll (133), Ronan O’Gara (128), Cian Healy (124), Rory Best (124), Johnny Sexton (113), Paul O’Connell (108), John Hayes (105) and Conor Murray (105) in reaching the milestone.

It is a near full-strength side for the Six Nations Grand Slam winners and world number one-ranked team with full-back Hugo Keenan, and wings Mack Hansen and James Lowe making the starting back three, while Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are the starting centres. Leinster pair Ross Byrne and Jamison Gibson-Park start in the half-backs.

In the forward pack, Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan and Tadhg Furlong start in the front row, with Tadhg Beirne partnering Ryan in the second row. Peter O’Mahony starts at blindside flanker, with Josh van der Flier at openside and Cian Prendergast set for his first Ireland start at number eight with Caelan Doris rested and Jack Conan injured.

Ireland had on Wednesday evening announced the departure of five players from the training squad, with Munster’s Calvin Nash and Gavin Coombes, Connacht’s Caolin Blade, Leinster’s Jamie Osborne and Ulster’s Kieran Treadwell all returning to their provinces, their World Cup dream seemingly at end for 2023.

BALL DON'T LIE: Cian Prendergast is put through his paces during Ireland training. Picture: INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Blade and Ireland debutant Nash had both appeared off the bench against Italy while two of the starters in that 33-17 victory on August 5 came into this training week with knocks, and loosehead prop Dave Kilcoyne and No.8 Jack Conan have both failed to make Saturday’s matchday squad while captain and fly-half Johnny Sexton remains suspended.

Rob Herring, Jeremy Loughman and Finlay Bealham will provide front row cover, Joe McCarthy and Doris offer power off the bench as back-five forwards with the backline replacements provided by Munster in Conor Murray, Jack Crowley and centurion in waiting Earls.

Tommy Martin: Everything is going just great for Ireland, worryingly

15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster/UCD)(30) 

14. Mack Hansen (Connacht/Corinthians)(14) 

13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster/UCD)(50) 

12. Bundee Aki (Connacht/Galwegians)(46) 

11. James Lowe (Leinster)(20) 

10. Ross Byrne (Leinster/UCD)(19) 

9. Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster)(25) 

1. Andrew Porter (Leinster/UCD)(53) 

2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster/Lansdowne)(17) 

3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster/Clontarf)(66) 

4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster/Lansdowne)(39) 

5. James Ryan (Leinster/UCD)(captain)(53) 

6. Peter O’Mahony (Munster/Cork Constitution)(94) 

7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster/UCD)(50) 

8. Cian Prendergast (Connacht/UCD)(2) Replacements:

16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch)(35) 

17. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen)(1) 

18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers)(30) 

19. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin University)(2) 

20. Caelan Doris (Leinster/St Mary’s College)(29) 

21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen)(105) 

22. Jack Crowley (Munster/Cork Constitution)(4) 

23. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster)(99).

RUGBY WORLD CUP 2023

Your home  for all the latest news, match reports, features, opinions and expert analysis from the Rugby World Cup.

#Irish Rugby#Rugby World Cup
