Andrea Piardi becomes first Italian to take charge of URC Final

Italy’s Andrea Piardi will take charge of Munster’s BKT URC Grand Final against the Stormers in Cape Town, the first Italian match official to referee a league decider.

Piardi reffed Munster in their away play-off quarter-final victory over Glasgow Warriors on May 6 and sent off home fly-half Tom Jordan for the dangerous tackle which ruled Conor Murray out of the following week’s semi-final against Leinster.