Grand Slam U20 quartet included in Leinster squad for South Africa trip

Leinster depart for South Africa this evening for their games against the Emirates Lions and Vodacom Bulls. Leo Cullen has included four of the Grand Slam winning U20s in his squad for the trip.
Conor O'Tighernaigh, Fintan Gunne, Liam Molony and Conor O'Tighearnaigh will make the trip with the side and could make their URC debuts during their visit to South Africa.
Leo Cullen squad making the trip to Johannesburg.
: Jack Boyle, Ed Byrne, Michael Milne, Lee Barron, Tadgh McElroy, Vakhtang Abdaladze, Thomas Clarkson, Temi Lasisi, Brian Deeny, Alex Soroka, Jason Jenkins, Conor O'Tighearnaigh*, Liam Molony*, Rhys Ruddock, Will Connors, James Culhane, Max Deegan
: Fintan Gunne*, Nick McCarthy, Ben Murphy, Sam Prendergast*, Charlie Tector, Dave Kearney, Aitzol King, Ben Brownlee, Liam Turner, Tommy O'Brien, Rob Russell, Chris Cosgrove, Max O'Reilly
*Denotes uncapped player