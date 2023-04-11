Grand Slam U20 quartet included in Leinster squad for South Africa trip

Leinster depart for South Africa this evening for their games against the Emirates Lions and Vodacom Bulls. Leo Cullen has included four of the Grand Slam winning U20s in his squad for the trip.

Conor O'Tighernaigh, Fintan Gunne, Liam Molony and Conor O'Tighearnaigh will make the trip with the side and could make their URC debuts during their visit to South Africa.